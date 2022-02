What happens when two best friends crash an evening at a nightclub? Turns out, A LOT.

The trailer for French director Guillaume Grélardon’s debut film A Night In The Fields has just dropped.

The 55 minute film is set in a working class town near the French border. It follows teenagers Anthony and Dylan, who decide to crash an evening at a nightclub. Young hearts run free with exhilarating consequences for all involved in this rollercoaster ride through French suburbia.

A Night In The Fields hits streaming platforms on February 21.

Watch.