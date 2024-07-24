Republican leaders have been urging members of their party to avoid attacking presidential candidate Kamala Harris on her race and gender, saying it’s not a winning strategy in the year 2024. Their research shows that racism and misogyny don’t sell like they used to. But apparently Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman didn’t get that memo before she went on TV yesterday to bash the VP as a “DEI hire.”

Speaking to a reporter on Capitol Hill, Hageman said, “Well, I think she’s one of the weakest candidates I’ve ever seen in the history of our country. I mean, intellectually, just really kind of the bottom of the barrel.”

That’s rich coming from a lady whose only accomplishments since taking office a year and a half ago have been inspiring comparisons to a Batman villain and coining the term “sexual lobotomies” when railing against gender-affirming care for trans youth.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

(“I have wanted to replace the misleading terminology ‘gender-affirming care,’ especially as it relates to children,” Hageman said during a congressional hearing last summer. “When it comes to children, it seems to me that ‘gender-affirming care’ is better described as ‘sexual lobotomy.'”)

Hageman, who defeated Liz Cheney in the 2022 primary and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives later that year, went on to attack Harris’ record in the vaguest way possible, calling everything she’s done “a failure from top to bottom” without giving any actual examples or offering any alternative solutions.

“And from the standpoint of just who she is and the policies, the positions that she’s taken, her failure to do anything in terms of the border, that sort of thing, I think it’s just a failure from top to bottom,” she blabbed.

Then came the racist kicker conservatives have been cautioned against but still can’t seem to avoid.

“I think she was a DEI hire, and I think that that’s what we’re seeing,” Hageman said. “And I just don’t think that they have anybody else. I just think that they’re in real disarray.”

Talk about being out of step with literally everything.

When asked about @KamalaHarris candidacy, @HagemanforWY calls @VP a "DEI hire."



"Intellectually, just really kind of the bottom of the barrel…I think she was a DEI hire. And I think that that's what we're seeing, and I just don't think that they have anybody else." pic.twitter.com/Dj9y4pKHrj — Josh Rultenberg (@JoshRultNews) July 23, 2024

Republicans have been spiraling in the days since Biden dropped out of the race and Harris picked up the torch.

Donald Trump has been throwing hourly temper tantrums about her on Truth Social, his campaign has filed a complaint with the FEC trying to block her from accessing the Biden/Harris campaign coffers, and GOP strategists are wondering if J.D. Vance maybe wasn’t the best VP pick after all. Especially after his super cingey remarks about racist Diet Mountain Dew the other day.

Vance: I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday and one today. I'm sure they will call that racist. pic.twitter.com/z3ra8Y5F2f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Harris has pulled in over $100 million in donations in the first 48 hours, signed up almost 30,000 new volunteers, and inspired a huge surge in new voter registrations.

She’s also racked up tons of endorsements from top Democrats and other influential voices, and just yesterday secured enough pledged delegates to win the party’s nomination in the first round of voting at the convention in Chicago next month.

Of course, the Harris Honeymoon won’t last forever, and that’s OK. Elections have to be fought and won, after all. But there’s no denying she’s had a major, major impact on the 2024 presidential race.

And history, for that matter.