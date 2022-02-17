Harry and Meghan continue to thrive while the rest of the royal family circles the drain

The British Royal Family has been having a dire week, but it’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who are trending on Twitter. Why? Because some people have been shocked by the contrasting ways the royals appear to treat different members of “the firm”.
As you will already know, Prince Andrew reached a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre this week over sexual abuse allegations dating back 20 years. He has always denied the allegations.
This means the civil case brought against him will be dismissed. In legal documents, the Prince’s team stated he will, “make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”
Most observers presume this will be in addition to Giuffre herself, with speculation ranging between £7-£12million ($9-$16million). The British press is now analyzing just how Prince Andrew will pay that settlement.
Although he’s known to be selling off a luxury Swiss chalet for around £23million, the sale has not been completed yet and it’s not clear what portion of that money will receive.
He’s not known to own many other hugely valuable assets, so will his mom, the Queen, be helping him out? If so, there are demands that she does not pay him any of the money that she receives via the British government and UK taxpayers, but from her personal fortune only.
Then there’s Prince Charles, who is next in line to the throne. Yesterday it emerged that police were launching an investigation into his charity, the Prince’s Foundation.
There have been allegations that some donors may have given large sums of money to the charity in exchange for potential honors (medals, knighthoods, etc) or help to obtain British citizenship. Charles has denied any knowledge of such goings-on, although his former valet has already resigned over the scandal.
Contrast this with a couple of years when much of the British media were attacking Harry and Meghan for inflicting damage on the monarchy. Just last month, Harry launched a legal bid against the British government to allow him to pay the Metropolitan police to provide private security to his family. The police had previously declined, saying Harry was no longer a working member of the Royal Family and therefore not entitled to it as a private citizen.
Unsurprisingly, many on Twitter have thoughts.
Don’t no one ever say again that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dragged down the reputation of the Royal Family.
Ever again.
— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) February 15, 2022
Remember how Harry and Meghan were accused of dividing the Royal Family?
If I was going to choose a side right now…
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 16, 2022
Hmm pic.twitter.com/eRRWDhR2XL
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) February 15, 2022
Well, we can see why Harry and Meghan wanted out of that truly repulsive family now, can’t we?
— Another Angry Voice (@Angry_Voice) February 15, 2022
They said they can’t pay for Harry and Meghan’s security, but they can pay to protect a nonce.
— Duaine Carma Roberts (@CarmaChords) February 16, 2022
Your regular reminder that Harry and Meghan got excommunicated from the Royal Family for eating avocados and asking politely not to be racially abused https://t.co/raxOuhIYcf
— Sophie Levin (@sophielevin11) February 15, 2022
How can anyone criticise Harry and Meghan not wanting to be associated with the royal family lol, who would want to be? 😂
— Soph (@sxphiehamilton) February 16, 2022
Amazing isn’t it. Buckingham Palace ‘insiders’ so very silent over Prince Andrew. All ‘sources’ very quiet. And yet they were so vocal about Harry and Meghan. This won’t go away.
— Mark Binmore (@MarkBinmore) February 16, 2022
Harry and Meghan continue to thrive in the U.S.A. while the racist Royal family continues to crash & burn. pic.twitter.com/VxaEzogZUl
— Vee Victory (@vee_victory) February 16, 2022
Remember how Harry and Meghan had to become “financially independent” if they wanted to step back from royal life? https://t.co/9pyQB5SKsJ
— Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) February 16, 2022
Harry and Meghan did what most of us do, we left home and sorted out our lives on our own two feet. And then there is a £12m payout for a son that never left home or stood on his own two feet.
Family…where would we be without them?🤨
— Arnold Böcklin (@Sellsworth1963) February 16, 2022
Harry and Meghan right now lol #PrinceAndrew #PrinceCharles pic.twitter.com/3ptzvVeQju
— Xoxo-Leigh 🛡🛡🛡 (@XoxoLeigh1) February 16, 2022
One Comment
Cam
hey HATED the fact that a Black woman was joining the family and had their certain papers go after her.
There are examples of British papers praising Kate Middleton for touching her stomach since she was pregnant but attacking Markle for the same thing.
Headlines talking about how great it was that Middleton was eating avocados for morning sickness but attacking Meghan for eating them, etc..
The hilarious thing was, they thought Harry would be just like the rest of them and dump her or sit back and let her get attacked and divorce him. I don’t think it ever occurred to them that he would leave.
The whole idea of a royal family living off the taxpayer, or properties they took is dated and gross.