‘Harry Potter’ is now a high-fashion gay in “Balenciaga” video that has taken over the internet

credit: YouTube

Harry Potter but make it fashion.

It appears that Hogwarts has traded in the wizardry and witchcraft for couture and fierce runway poses.

Taking yassification to a high-end level, a viral video reimagines the beloved characters of the Harry Potter films and transports them into the luxurious Balenciaga-verse. Welcome to the Haus of Gryffindor.

The deepfake videos entitled “Harry Potter by Balenciaga” use AI technology to make Harry, Hermoine, Ron, Voldemort, and other characters look as if they were walking in one of the label’s painfully stylish runway shows. Fashion gays rejoice!

Amid a deep house track, the clip features close-ups of the supermodel versions of Hogwarts students and staff spewing classic lines from the films but with a Paris Fashion Week twist.

“You are Balenciaga, Harry,” a Jason Momoa-by-way-of-Berghain version of Hagrid begins the video.

“What is the difference, Potter, between H&M and Balenciaga?” a severely chic Professor Snape asks, while a menacingly hip Voldemort proclaims, “There is no good and evil. There is only Balenciaga”.

Watch Harry Potter become a style legend below:

While the video sees the Harry Potter universe trade its transphobic creator for the recently disgraced fashion label, Balenciaga has nothing to do with the creation of the now viral sensation.

The original clip has been viewed nearly 5 million times on YouTube alone.

The props all go to Demonflyingfox, who has since also created another Harry Potter Balenciaga-ified version and one using TV characters from the meth drama Breaking Bad.

“I’m constantly brainstorming which combinations and mash-ups of popular media might work,” Demonflyingfox told Fox Business. “I quickly realized these have to be as unexpected as possible, but still make sense. With his innocent and naive vibe, it worked surprisingly well to put Harry in an adult, cold-world scenario.”

The Balenciaga-fication of Harry Potter comes on the heels of a recent photo of Pope Francis that tricked the world into believing the pontiff was out on the town rocking a white Balenciaga puffer jacket. Alas the holy drip was fake!

While that image has no association with Demonflyinbox, it also turned out to be the product of AI technology.

Pablo Xavier, a 31-year-old construction worker from the Chicago area said he was tripping on shrooms last week when he came up with the idea for the image.



Story by @buzzfeed pic.twitter.com/9twLUdmWj7 — Gleb (@imurfavceo) March 28, 2023

And it looks like Balenciaga-ification is only about to become more prevalent. Since Harry Potter’s glow up, others are flooding the internet with their own high-fashion versions of popular films and characters.

There’s even a TikTok account dedicated to curating the latest AI makeovers, including Balenciaga-ified versions of Star Wars, The Last of Us, and even The Office.

So you have officially been out on notice: Yassification is so last season!

Peep some more of your favorite Hollywood IPs in their best Balenciaga fits below: