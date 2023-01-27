Harry Styles rips through his tight pants, giving audience members quite an eyeful

Harry Styles is apparently too big for his pants, as fans saw him rip through a pair of tight slacks during his Thursday night concert. Whoops!

Styles was performing his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, when he dropped to one knee and ripped a hole in his crotch, thrusting through the fabric.

Fans recorded the incident from multiple angles — thank you, fans! We’d say they definitely got their money’s worth.

Styles immediately noticed the wardrobe malfunction and hid it with his hand while skipping to the other end of the stage and smiling mischievously. He then continued performing because the show must go on!

He later told the audience, “My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show… or is it?!”

Among the fans who got an eyeful were several celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah, Julie Bowen, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jennifer Aniston, TMZ reported.

Notably, similar malfunctions have also happened before to Lil Nas X and Lenny Kravitz.

During Lil Nas X’s performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live in May 2021, he slid down a stripper pole while surrounded by shirtless male dancers, only to have his pants rip open at the crotch. He demurely hid it behind his hand while finishing the performance because, as we said, the show must go on!

In 2015, Kravitz ripped his pants while crouching during a live performance. But he wasn’t wearing any underwear, and the resulting images quickly went viral.

Here are videos of Style’s wardrobe malfunction:

