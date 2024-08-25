Meet the men of My Husband’s Not Gay, the unbelievable reality show about married Mormons attracted to other men, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Cowboy PJ made a coffee.

@cowboycoffeebrewers

Who wants a latte from cowboy pj?

♬ Lonely Road – mgk & Jelly Roll

Zack Signore cracked the code.

@unwinedingpod

how to flirt with men 101 ?? #podcastsforwomen #podcastclips #datingpodcast #datingadviceforwomen #datingtips

? Married Life (From “Up”) – Gina Luciani

Jack Schlossberg did fine work.

@nbcnews

NBC News’ Peter Alexander talks to Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson and political correspondent for Vogue, at the #DNC about his social media persona and turning out young voters.

? original sound – nbcnews

Hasan Piker took an ice bath.

@hasandpiker

first time in a cold plunge – 4/10 experience

? original sound – hasanabi

Michelle Obama nailed it.

@queerty

MichelleObama: “Who’s gonna tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs?” #DNC

? original sound – Queerty*

RuPaul changed a tire.

@rupaulofficial

Changing a tire made easy! Remember: Safety First.

? original sound – RuPaul

Johnny Sibilly had compassion.

@johnnysibilly

im sorry ?? #greenscreenvideo

? original sound – Johnny Sibilly

Allison Reese appeared at the DNC.

@alienreese

Kamala Harris Meeting the People at the DNC #kamalaharris #impression #nkay #funny #comedy #allisonreese #dnc #kamala2024 #chicago #impersonation #fyp #foryou #viral

? original sound – Allison Reese

Detox and Willam reunited for a classic.

@sethseesshows

#detox #willam #dragrace #drag #rupaulsdragrace #chowdown #chickfila #chicago #metro #willambelli #dwv @The Only Detox

? original sound – SethSeesShows

Taylor Phillips danced with the dog.

@taylorjphillips

@Charli XCX #appledance #apple

? apple by charliiiii – babyloncowboy ?

And Carlo Bistecca Macchini showed a better view.

@carlobis96

ahhh mi era mancata questa inquadratura ?????? #love #RoadToParis2024 #carlomacchini #ginnasticaartistica #thebestisyettocome #CEDIVERTEMO

? edamame – bbno$

