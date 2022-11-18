If you hate weddings, you might actually love these 6 queer wedding movies

Ah, weddings. From staying on budget to finding a neutral place to seat your problematic aunt from out of state, planning one comes with equal shares of joy, stress, and drama Even attending as a guest can rattle nerves trying to figure out what to wear, who to bring, and if there will be any hot gays at your table!

The excitement and angst felt around nuptials is so universal and relatable that it’s no surprise weddings have been the focus of so many films over the years. While most of have been of the heteronormative variety, there have also been a decent amount offering queer and queer adjacent storylines considering same-sex marriage only became the law of the land seven years ago.

With the new dysfunctional family comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding landing on Amazon today and being the latest in the genre, we’ve compiled a list of wedding stories with a queer bent that you’ll want to RSVP to immediately.

So call up your plus one and set a date to watch the films below…

The People We Hate At The Wedding (2022)

What do you do when the three worst people on your wedding guest list are your mother and half-siblings? Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, and Ben Platt portray the contentious trio as they venture to England for their estranged half-sister’s big day. Platt plays Janney’s gay son who believes his mother disapproves of his sexuality, while Bell spends her time drowning her sorrows over her affair with her married boss. At one point all three wind up in jail, which can only mean the wedding was a disaster–or, you know, completely amazing!

Streams on Amazon Prime Video starting today.

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

12 years before winning the Oscar for Best Director for Brokeback Mountain, Ang Lee first tackled queer relationships with The Wedding Banquet. With no tragic cowboys in sight, this film centers on a Taiwanese man living in New York with his American boyfriend who concocts a scheme to marry a woman so his traditional parents don’t find out he is gay. Things get even more complicated when his parents come for a visit and plan a lavish wedding banquet. Although parts may seem dated by today’s standards, the film’s exploration of the conflicts between traditional and modern society still packs in the laughs and a lot of heart.

Streams on Hoopla, Tubi, Kanopy, Pluto. Available to rent on Vudu.

Father of the Bride (2022)

Andy Garcia stars in the titular role as a well-meaning but stubborn dad coming to grips with his daughter’s sudden wedding plans. A remake of the 1991 Steve Martin film and the 1950 original with Spencer Tracy, this update is set in Miami with a predominantly Latin cast and checks all the boxes you’d expect in a modern Hollywood romantic comedy. While it only hints at a possible gay romance brewing for the bride’s sister, queer fans get their wedding favors in the form of “Conga” pop queen/LGBTQ ally Gloria Estefan as the mother of the bride, hunky Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages, Luis Miguel: The Series) as the resident eye candy/groom, and SNL’s Chloe Fineman as a hysterical social media-obsessed event planner.

Streams on HBO Max.

Love Is Strange (2014)

While not centered on an actual wedding ceremony, Love Is Strange details the ramifications that occur when a gay couple (Jon Lithgow and Alfred Molina) legally marry after more than 40 years together. News of the change in his relationship status causes Molina to lose his job as a music director at a Catholic high school and soon both can no longer afford the rent to their Manhattan apartment. The newlyweds are forced to live apart while taking up housing with others temporarily. At times a romantic comedy, the poignant film also touches on the struggles of aging, family, and the true costs of NYC real estate. Love Is Strange will break your heart before putting it back together.

Available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, Google Play.

A Very Sordid Wedding (2017)

Packed with enough campy subplots and wacky characters to fill any reception hall, Del Shores’ sequel to his 2000 cult classic Sordid Lives picks up 17 years later as legalized same-sex marriage finally makes its way to the small-town residents of Winters, Texas. Many of the cast of the original return to add to the raucous mix, including beloved late actor Leslie Jordan as aging drag queen Brother Boy. The over-the-top walk down the aisle even includes Whoopi Goldberg as the wedding officiant in a rainbow robe. That alone should make anyone want to sit back and enjoy the view of A Very Sordid Wedding.

Streams on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Tubi, Hoopla, Vudu, Kanopy.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

This ‘90s classic is iconic for several reasons: Julia Roberts playing against type as the villain, Cameron Diaz’s pencil-thin eyebrows, Dermot Mulroney’s all around dreaminess, the infectious “Say a Little Prayer” sing-along, and out actor Rupert Everrett nearly stealing the show as Julia’s gay bestie a whole year before “Will and Grace” first hit the air. Spoiler alert: He even winds up with the girl in the end. IFYKYK. With that all being said, never has making a pact to marry your best friend if you’re still single at the ripe old age of 28 sounded more ridiculous–and worthy of a rewatch!

Available to rent on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, DirecTV, Google Play.