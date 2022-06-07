The head of production for Falcon Studios just made a big, head-scratchy Pride announcement

We’re sure there were only good intentions behind Falcon Studios’ new head of production Nick Fitt’s recent Pride proclamation, but he might have wanted to run the language by a few people before hitting ‘Tweet.’
Fitt, who is also a seasoned performer, took on the role of head of production at Falcon earlier this year. On Monday, he made a pretty big announcement about how he’d be tackling the gig.
“After #pride I FIRMLY support protecting our queer spaces,” he wrote. “I am in a role that can make a difference: No longer will I hire ‘Gay for Pay’ entertainers to play the role of gay/bi models. I heard you loud and clear this weekend. Gay models should be in gay roles. #gayforgay.”
After #pride I FIRMLY support protecting our queer spaces. I am in a role that can make a difference: No longer will I hire “Gay for Pay” entertainers to play the role of gay/bi models. I heard you loud and clear this weekend. Gay models should be in gay roles. #gayforgay ????
It isn’t entirely clear who Fitt “heard loud and clear this weekend,” but it was West Hollywood Pride so perhaps there was a spirited debate about what the gay adult industry should be doing differently.
It’s no secret that “gay for pay” performers have been a staple in the business, but how exactly a potential ban on the practice would be enforced does raise a few a few questions.
Judging by this followup tweet Fitt posted the next day, he may have jumped the gun just a bit.
“All my personal opinions on this matter reflect my personal beliefs and core values and do not represent any position of any company that I work with/for,” he wrote.
All my personal opinions on this matter reflect my personal beliefs and core values and do not represent any position of any company that I work with/for ❤️
“How does this reply work with the original tweet? Seems like this cancels out the original tweet,” responded one commenter.
How does this reply work with the original tweet? Seems like this cancels out the original tweet
Honestly, we’d love to hear the answer as well.
bachy
Is this sort of like the debate around straight actors playing gay roles– and vice versa– in regular cinema?
SeanF
I always thought acting was acting. Like that guy up there is not really an astronaut, he’s an actor
JTinToronto
Don’t watch Falcon product anymore, they always seem to go more for pretty than sexy. At least to me anyway. Prefer Treasure Island Media.
inbama
As sexual orientation is a protected class in California, wouldn’t it would be illegal to discriminate against straight or bi actors in gay porn?
ScottZwartz@gmail.com
How about we hire actors to act and not based on their ascriptive status
marshal phillips
Who doesn’t like straight men playing gay for pay?
james7
I know lots of “straight” married men who have lots of gay sex; so who is to say what is “acting” and what is real. When those guys go to church with their wives and children are they acting straight? It matters little to me; as a gay man I love having sex with straight men, they are always so grateful afterward, they aren’t used to good sex. And if “straight” performers do everything “gay” performers do, who is to say which is which. To all I say: just take your pants off and enjoy being men.
Kangol2
Falcon probably alerted him that his statement violated California state law and was unenforceable so he did the about-face on social media, but seriously, are there lots of people complaining and directly their complaints to Nick Fitt, Falcon or the other porn companies? Is this a Reddit/Twitter etc. thing most of us missed?
SDR94103
hire the straights only if they bottom.
lmdoane55
RIGHT? hilarious but why not?
claudio sgaravizzi
AH AH AH, GREAT, LOVE IT!
claudio sgaravizzi
Not a big deal, but there is some truth in that choice or possibility; it’s not a debate like “straight actors/gay actors, because in straight porn you don’t see many gay porn stars , nor it’s about straights be banned to gay porn, because they are welcomed. But several porn actors state clearly they are “straight” which is a bit annoying, and personally, they turn me down. I know gay or porn videos are always an act, but good ones show also good “performances”, some passion, a real attraction to the partner/s, real enjoyment and pleasure about same sex love making. I find these ones much better, as I am aroused even when they have a passionate kiss. before, during and after their “action”.
Jaquelope
What about those guys who do porn as alleged straight men, yet when the action starts there is no protestation of being straight, and bottoming even more enthusiastically than their top? Or it’s supposed to be a bunch of straight guys getting together where it turns into an orgy, and none of them are acting like they are totally straight, enthusiastically acting like c*ck-starved sluts with little or no encouragement by the others, I’m aware that there are some hetero men who like to suck someone off, or like to be anally probed, but come on. These guys are ridiculous.