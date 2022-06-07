gay for gay

The head of production for Falcon Studios just made a big, head-scratchy Pride announcement

By · 13 comments

We’re sure there were only good intentions behind Falcon Studios’ new head of production Nick Fitt’s recent Pride proclamation, but he might have wanted to run the language by a few people before hitting ‘Tweet.’

Fitt, who is also a seasoned performer, took on the role of head of production at Falcon earlier this year. On Monday, he made a pretty big announcement about how he’d be tackling the gig.

“After #pride I FIRMLY support protecting our queer spaces,” he wrote. “I am in a role that can make a difference: No longer will I hire ‘Gay for Pay’ entertainers to play the role of gay/bi models. I heard you loud and clear this weekend. Gay models should be in gay roles. #gayforgay.”

It isn’t entirely clear who Fitt “heard loud and clear this weekend,” but it was West Hollywood Pride so perhaps there was a spirited debate about what the gay adult industry should be doing differently.

Related: How a gay-for-pay adult video star ended up a Baptist preacher

It’s no secret that “gay for pay” performers have been a staple in the business, but how exactly a potential ban on the practice would be enforced does raise a few a few questions.

Judging by this followup tweet Fitt posted the next day, he may have jumped the gun just a bit.

“All my personal opinions on this matter reflect my personal beliefs and core values and do not represent any position of any company that I work with/for,” he wrote.

“How does this reply work with the original tweet? Seems like this cancels out the original tweet,” responded one commenter.

Honestly, we’d love to hear the answer as well.