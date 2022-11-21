“I will miss you forever”: Heartbreaking tributes to bartenders killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Two bartenders at Club Q in Colorado Springs were among the five confirmed killed in Saturday night’s shooting tragedy. They were the first to be named yesterday by police.

The attack happened just before midnight. A gunman walked into the club with a long rifle and began firing at staff and patrons. He managed to kill five and injure around 25 others before two patrons overpowered him and used his weapon to beat and subdue him. Cops have recovered the rifle and another gun at the scene.

The attacker, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, is now in custody and likely facing multiple first-degree murder charges.

The bartenders killed were Daniel Davis Aston, age 28, and Derrick Rump.

Daniel Davis Aston

Aston, a trans man, was the self-described “Master of Silly Business” and would sometimes perform for patrons at the club. He heralded from Tulsa, Oklahoma and moved to Colorado Springs a couple of years ago with his parents.

His mom, Sabrina Aston, told Associated Press, “We are in shock … I keep thinking it’s a mistake, they made a mistake, and that he is really alive.”

She added that she and her husband would often see Daniel perform at Club Q.

“(Daniel’s shows) are great. Everybody needs to go see him. He lit up a room, always smiling, always happy and silly,” she said.

On Facebook, a cousin of Daniel’s posted a moving tribute.

“I have no idea what to say or what to even think! My family is completely devastated for losing one of our brightest lights,” wrote Jacob Cummins. “I will miss you forever! I hope you finally get to meet our Grandpa Roy and tell him all about his grandsons … Nana is already probably spoiling you rotten as Nana does.”

“I truly cannot believe the world has lost such an incredible soul,” wrote another friend, Rachel Tatto. “He was kind and funny. He could make me laugh at any time. Growing up he was a rock and roll rebel and didn’t care what anyone thought. Always drumming a beat and being goofy. He was brave and made sure that others felt included. He had this extraordinary ability to lift anyone up and to make them feel loved.”

It has been confirmed that we lost these two beautiful boys in the attack on Club Q. Please know that they were loved and that we are grieving them. We REMEMBER them. #tdor #clubq pic.twitter.com/0XiAbGtf65 — Colorado Queer Economy (@Economy10_CO) November 20, 2022

Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump originally came from Berks County, Pennsylvania before settling in Colorado Springs.

“I guess I’m just waiting for someone to be like, ‘Oh, it’s the wrong Derrick,'” Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump, said, reports CBS.

Jaramillo added that Rump was a much-loved member of the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs.

“Loving, supportive, with a heavy hand in his drink pouring, and just a really good listener and would not be afraid to tell you when you were wrong instead of telling you what you wanted to hear and that was really valuable.”

On Facebook, friend Delaney Sailer posted, “Derrick Rump, we have known each other from 7 yrs ago. You were kind, loving, and caring and an amazing great friend. You gave me advice, which I will never and have not forgotten.

“When I used to walk into Club Q, I always see you behind the bar, putting the bracelet on after I shown you my i.d. and making me whatever drink I ask for. Whenever you had a break, we sat outside on the patio and talk and you listened to me and understood with what I went through or how I was feeling.”

The attack on the LGBTQ venue happened on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was also the night before the queer venue hosted an all-ages brunch. It is being investigated as a hate crime.

How to help those impacted by the Club Q Colorado Springs tragedy

Two main fundraisers are collecting money to help those impacted by the attack. Colorado Gives has a dedicated site for helping those killed in mass shooting tragedies: Colorado Healing Fund.

Also, GoFundMe has verified this fundraiser set up by a former employer: At the time of writing, it has taken over $300,000 in donations.