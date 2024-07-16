Image Credits: Kit Connor via Instagram (left) | Hulkling in ‘Empye #1,’ Marvel Comics (right)

Clearly, someone at Marvel is as obsessed with Heartstopper as the rest of us…

This week, rumors began circulating around the internet that none other than Nick Nelson himself, Kit Connor, was being eyed for a plum new role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to sources at @MyCosmicCircus and @MyTimeToShineH—two accounts known for their movie scoops—the studio wants the 20-year-old Heartstopper star to play the character Teddy Altman, a.k.a. Hulkling, across its super-powered franchise.

Marvel Studios reportedly want Kit Connor to play Hulking in the #MCU.



(via @AlexFromCC) pic.twitter.com/02jzPqOhMh — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 15, 2024

Connor, who came out as bisexual in 2022, has been acting for the past decade, but no doubt had his biggest breakthrough thanks to the smash-hit Netflix romance. Since Heartstopper premiered, he’s been tapped for a key voice role in DreamWorks’ upcoming animated adventure The Wild Robot, Civil War filmmaker Alex Garland’s star-studded next movie Warfare, and a buzzy new Broadway adaptation of Romeo & Juliet opposite Rachel Zegler.

Of course, a role in the MCU only promises to push Connor further into the spotlight—especially if those Hulkling rumors are true.

Who is Marvel’s Hulking and why do the gays care?

Hulkiling, as his name might imply, is a young, green, muscle-clad hero with super-strength and shapeshifting abilities not unlike his namesake, The Incredible Hulk. In the comics (he was first introduced in 2005’s Young Avengers #1), as Teddy Altman discovers his powers, he learns he’s actually a hybrid of two alien races, the Skrull and the Kree, who pop up frequently across the MCU.

Plus, he’s canonically gay, making Hulkling one of Marvel’s most prominent LGBTQ+ superheroes—and making Connor an even more perfect fit for the role!

Image Credit: ‘Emperor Hulking,’ Marvel Comics

It’s unclear whether the hero would be at the center of his own series or movie, but fans have long been speculating that the MCU is slowly building to its own version of the Young Avengers team, of which Hulkling is a founding member.

The evidence? The Young Avengers roster has frequently changed over the years, but many prominent members have already appeared in Marvel movie/TV properties: Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez made her debut in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, the Hawkeye series introduced us to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang played an important role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

But there’s at least one more teen superhero on the team audiences could be meeting very soon—and this is where Connor’s potential casting gets extra interesting.

Why Kit Connor’s Hulkling could mean big things for Marvel—and Heartstopper fans!

In the comics, Hulkling is in a romantic relationship with his fellow Young Avenger, Wiccan, a hero with magical powers of sorcery whose twin Speed is also on the team. Eventually, the brothers learn they are the reincarnated sons of original Avengers members Scarlet Witch and Vision.

Hulking & Wiccan | Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Now, we don’t know how closely you’ve been following along with all of this MCU business, but the Scarlet Witch-focused Disney+ series Wandavision saw that powerful hero attempt to settle down and start a family while contending with her own unruly powers. Though she tragically learns the twin sons she’s been raising were the manifestation of her chaotic magic, it certainly left the door open for the boys to appear again…

Like in Agatha All Along, perhaps? The upcoming Wandavision spinoff follows Scarlet Witch adversary Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) on a quest to regain her powers, assembling a coven along the way—including a mysterious character played by Joe Locke, Connor’s Heartstopper screen partner!

Since Locke’s casting announcement, we’ve wondered if he might be playing a version of the character Wiccan, since he certainly fits the bill! Marvel’s been coy about his role in Agatha All Along thus far, crediting his character only as “Teen,” though Locke did just confirm to Rolling Stone that his character is gay.

Joe Locke + Kathryn Hahn in ‘Agatha All Along’ | Image Credit: Marvel Disney+

Are you picking up what we’re putting down here?

If the casting rumors and fan speculation are true, we could be heading toward Kit Connor and Joe Locke together again for Marvel—playing young lovers Hulkling and Wiccan, no less!

It’s like Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring would find each other in any universe—even the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So, phew, are you still with us? That was a lot of lore to sift through. But that is exactly why the potential superhero role for Connor has Heartstopper fans like us especially excited.

Below, check out some of our favorite reactions to the rumors from the denizens of Gay Twitter™:

I’m sorry, but Kit Connor would be an amazing Hulkling! Who cares if they steal the Heartstopper boys as a pair? Their chemistry is great and they both fit the roles. I hope they go for it! And the HS fandom could help counter the inescapable homophobia I’m sure YA will face. pic.twitter.com/FmrU8tV8yJ — TJ Finecey ???? (@troyfin2) July 16, 2024

are joe locke and kit connor singlehandedly going to force me to catch up on fucking marvel lore just so i can watch them in a marvel movie — aled ? unreal unearth unstable (@aledswinter) July 15, 2024

All I want in life is Joe Locke as Wiccan and Kit Connor as Hulkling. If Marvel gives me that, I won't ask for anything else. Just need that, and all my dreams will come true ??????? https://t.co/usrbs8oPy9 — Fey ?????? loves Joe Locke (@feyheartstopper) July 15, 2024

I want to remind people to take MCU casting rumors with a grain of salt. Kit Connor is a fantastic actor & would do Hulkling justice. However, there's no official or even rumored projects for the character. There's also the possibility of Kit not being interested. — TheNic18 (@TheNic18) July 15, 2024

Bringing this back due to recent rumors. I still stand what I said two years ago! Please Marvel, let it happen! Especially now with Joe Locke as a potential Wiccan. ? https://t.co/agkYcLLoal — kennyboi (@VelezKen) July 15, 2024

MARVELLLLLL CAST KIT CONNOR AS HULKLING AND MY LIFE IS YOURS



JOE LOCKE AS WICCAN IS EVEN BETTER THAN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED pic.twitter.com/GzCxxszsfs — Rin?????? Kit and JQ Era (@bains_babe) July 8, 2024

Me pretending I don't care about Kit Connor as Hulkling announcement so it comes faster pic.twitter.com/DfrvQ53km8 — Oz ? (@iamnachis) July 16, 2024

The Marvel Netflix crossover we deserve ? #Heartstopper https://t.co/bFqHdS4Axt — David Opie (@DavidOpie) May 3, 2022

