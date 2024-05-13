It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

QUEER EYE FOR THE DRAMA: Former Queer Eye host Bobby Berk further elaborated on his exit from the Netflix series since being replaced by Jeremiah Brent and dropped hints of his future projects. [US Weekly]

BREAKING THE LAW: Uber stylist Law Roach spilled tea on the five major luxury brands that initially refused to work with his superstar client & fashion It girl Zendaya and how the Challengers actress has subsequently never worn those designers on the red carpet. [The Hollywood Reporter]

CODE-BREAKER: 24-year-old Swiss artist Nemo, who uses they/them pronouns, became the first nonbinary person to win the Eurovision Song Contest with their operatic pop/dance bop “The Code.”

??| AHORA: Nemo y su canción "The Code" logran 591 puntos y gana el festival de Eurovisión 2024. pic.twitter.com/VStTITwfOW — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) May 11, 2024

BECOMING AN ACTUAL HOUSEWIFE: Jenna Lyons, the first out gay cast member of the Real Housewives of NYC, opened up about her future marriage plans with girlfriend Cass Bird as she flaunted a diamond ring on her finger. [Today]

IDOL DAD: American Idol season two runner-up Clay Aiken, 45, gave an update on raising his 15-year-old son with longtime friend Jaymes Foster, who is the sister of music producer David Foster. [E! News]

ARMED & FABULOUS: 55-year-old father of two Andy Cohen showed off his hard work in the gym by flashing his bulging biceps in a fitted sleeveless Tods vest. Bravo!

GOLDEN GIRL: Following her 10-month imprisonment in Russia, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner disclosed the only reason she’d consider traveling outside the US at the moment. [People]

GEN ALPHA: A mother went viral after sharing a video of her two adorable young kids being utterly confused by the concept of coming out as gay and that some families don’t accept their children for being queer. [NY Post]

BROKEBACK BALLAD: A shirtless Orville Peck joined forces with Noah Cyrus on the emotional track “How Far Will We Take It?”, which sees them both reflect on their romance with the same man, played by bisexual actor François Arnaud (The Borgias, Yellowjackets).

THE SESAME GAYS: Here are 23 LGBTQ+ celebrities who found their way onto Sesame Street. [LGBTQ Nation]

WORLD CHAMPIONS: Gay swimmer Nick Albiero and bi surfer Tyler Wright are the latest LGBTQ+ athletes to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics. [Outsports]

MOTHER OF THE HOUSE: Maya Rudolph returned to SNL with an epic musical monologue that paid tribute to ballroom culture and left everyone gooped and gagged with her legendary MOTHER status.

BAD BELLA: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is set to play British terror suspect Samantha Lewthwaite, the 21-year-old wife of a 7/7 London bomber, in the new film Girl Next Door. [Variety]

CAPITAL PRIDE: Washington, D.C. gays will be celebrating Pride this year alongside Billy Porter and Keke Palmer as Grand Marshals and a concert featuring pop diva Ava Max, ’80s freestyle group Exposé, and Drag Race Season 16 runner-up Sapphira Cristál. [Gaycities]

MEAN GIRLS DAY: Netflix dropped a new teaser for season 3 of Heartstopper with Kit Connor and Joe Locke that ended with the exact date the new episodes will begin streaming.

