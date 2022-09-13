This ‘Heartstopper’ news has officially sent fans into a frenzy

The sugary sweet gay teen romance series Heartstopper has quickly become a sensation, launching multiple cast members to stardom and earning itself two more season orders at once.
Though the show took streaming by storm just earlier this year, it seems the future installments may not be too far off. In fact, most fans suspect that filming for the second season has just begun.
After all, the cast is dropping major hints that they’re back together.
Corinna Brown quickly posted and deleted an Insta story entry:
heartstopper s2 era has Begun pic.twitter.com/Ohikr1yfXn
— heartstopper comfort (@luvheartstopper) September 13, 2022
The picture features her and costar Yasmin Finney in their characters’ signature hairstyles.
Kizzy Edgell also posted a cheeky tweet about a castmate:
Kit Connor literally has the loveliest juiciest bum
— kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) September 13, 2022
Also serving as evidence is the world’s blurriest TikTok allegedly showing a scene being filmed.
Naturally, the dedicated stans of Heartstopper have had their hearts suitably stopped:
heartstopper season 2 is filming Right Now nobody move pic.twitter.com/m1cAsgd8fn
— mills (@Ioverspring) September 13, 2022
i need a boyf before heartstopper season 2 comes out because i don’t think i can mentally cope watching it single #Heartstopper #HeartstopperSeason2
— harvey (@harveyyjamess) September 11, 2022
this will be us for the next few months as content from the second season of #Heartstopper comes out . #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/9s72ZoPco4
— Manu (@2fast2you) September 13, 2022
waiting for behind the scenes photos of the filming of heartstopper season 2 is not enough… i need to PHYSICALLY BE THERE
— ︎shola (@willesimaug) September 13, 2022
i cant believe heartstopper season two is actually happening like- a comfort show of mine like this has always been canceled im Gonna
— sabrina / ej (@enough4nick) September 13, 2022
#heartstopper season 2 begins filming today!!! pic.twitter.com/owpJl2NedR
— Isik Skywalker (@eyezcosplay) September 13, 2022
nick and charlie being boyfriends. but like, boyfriends boyfriends. that’s what we’re going to get from season two
— miru season two era! (@nicksblve) September 13, 2022
NICK AND CHARLIE WILL COME HOME pic.twitter.com/fKMtUH0Jqr
— jo kit connor bff (@raddiosilence) September 13, 2022
heartstopper season 2 era!!! so excited to see our boys as nick and charlie again pic.twitter.com/wPGpXvd1mF
— kit n joe thinker (@kitjoethinker) September 13, 2022
has it hit you guys yet.. they’re filming season 2 of heartstopper. they’re. filming. season. 2.
— tim (@nickscolour) September 13, 2022
As excited as fans are for the second season, many are also anxious to see how the more serious plotlines and themes from the comics are going to play out on the screen.
Kit Connor will have a lot more screen-time with his character Nick Nelson as an out and proud bisexual, while Joe Locke has his work cut out for him with Charlie Spring’s upcoming dramatic storylines.
Heavy material notwithstanding, it’s clear the girls are set and ready to stream.
bachy
Is Kit Connor returning as Nick? Last I recall, a mob of Twitter Inquisitors were chasing the young actor off social media with torches and accusations. Too bad, he really seemed to be trying to make a contribution to culture with his beautiful portrayal of a gay teen in HeartStopper. But apparently his efforts failed to meet the stringent, uncompromising demands of our matchless keyboard inquisitors.
Lucky for us they’re always ready to annihilate any potential allies who fall short of their exacting, neo-puritanical requirements!
Creamsicle
The intersection of fandom and identity politics is literally Hell.
smittoons
Did he get off of social media? I don’t blame him, anyone who isn’t demanding to know if he’s gay or bi and why not is probably thirsting after him which is a little… I mean, he only just turned 18. Avoiding social media is the best medicine to sidestep a lot of that.
He’s contracted for season 2 and I think I saw him in photos from London Pride with the rest of the cast.
CatholicXXX
It was due to his unwillingness to come out as straight. People want him to be bi, so he plays coy.
London957272
“ his unwillingness to come out as straight”? lol. You mean his decision not to cave into people‘s ridiculous demands on a teenager to self-identify and announce his sexual orientation publicly.
nm4047
I guess when the ages of these main characters isn’t in the mid 20’s playing a mid teen, you do have to get on with the next season(s) otherwise they may not be recognisable in a few more years.