This ‘Heartstopper’ news has officially sent fans into a frenzy

The sugary sweet gay teen romance series Heartstopper has quickly become a sensation, launching multiple cast members to stardom and earning itself two more season orders at once.

Though the show took streaming by storm just earlier this year, it seems the future installments may not be too far off. In fact, most fans suspect that filming for the second season has just begun.

After all, the cast is dropping major hints that they’re back together.

Corinna Brown quickly posted and deleted an Insta story entry:

heartstopper s2 era has Begun pic.twitter.com/Ohikr1yfXn — heartstopper comfort (@luvheartstopper) September 13, 2022

The picture features her and costar Yasmin Finney in their characters’ signature hairstyles.

Kizzy Edgell also posted a cheeky tweet about a castmate:

Kit Connor literally has the loveliest juiciest bum — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) September 13, 2022

Also serving as evidence is the world’s blurriest TikTok allegedly showing a scene being filmed.

Naturally, the dedicated stans of Heartstopper have had their hearts suitably stopped:

heartstopper season 2 is filming Right Now nobody move pic.twitter.com/m1cAsgd8fn — mills (@Ioverspring) September 13, 2022

i need a boyf before heartstopper season 2 comes out because i don’t think i can mentally cope watching it single #Heartstopper #HeartstopperSeason2 — harvey (@harveyyjamess) September 11, 2022

this will be us for the next few months as content from the second season of #Heartstopper comes out . #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/9s72ZoPco4 — Manu (@2fast2you) September 13, 2022

waiting for behind the scenes photos of the filming of heartstopper season 2 is not enough… i need to PHYSICALLY BE THERE — ︎shola (@willesimaug) September 13, 2022

i cant believe heartstopper season two is actually happening like- a comfort show of mine like this has always been canceled im Gonna — sabrina / ej (@enough4nick) September 13, 2022

nick and charlie being boyfriends. but like, boyfriends boyfriends. that’s what we’re going to get from season two — miru season two era! (@nicksblve) September 13, 2022

NICK AND CHARLIE WILL COME HOME pic.twitter.com/fKMtUH0Jqr — jo kit connor bff (@raddiosilence) September 13, 2022

heartstopper season 2 era!!! so excited to see our boys as nick and charlie again pic.twitter.com/wPGpXvd1mF — kit n joe thinker (@kitjoethinker) September 13, 2022

has it hit you guys yet.. they’re filming season 2 of heartstopper. they’re. filming. season. 2. — tim (@nickscolour) September 13, 2022

As excited as fans are for the second season, many are also anxious to see how the more serious plotlines and themes from the comics are going to play out on the screen.

Kit Connor will have a lot more screen-time with his character Nick Nelson as an out and proud bisexual, while Joe Locke has his work cut out for him with Charlie Spring’s upcoming dramatic storylines.

Heavy material notwithstanding, it’s clear the girls are set and ready to stream.