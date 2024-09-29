Is there a doctor in the house? Heartstopper Season 3 has fans’ hearts skipping beats ahead of its debut on Netflix on Thursday, October 3.

The British coming-of-age comedy-drama—created by Alice Oseman and based on their graphic novel of the same name—stars Kit Connor as teenaged rugby star Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as classmate-turned-boyfriend Charlie Spring. Season 2 ended—spoiler alert if you haven’t watched!—with Nick coming out to his peers and Charlie considering texting him those three little words.

And here’s what Netflix has to stay about the new episodes:

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

We also know Charlie and Nick are growing up in Season 3—remember what Connor said about spending seven hours filming sex scenes for the show? But they’re not growing up too much—Connor also revealed he had to wax on the regular to maintain his character’s youthful looks.

Meanwhile, old favorites are back for the third season—including William Gao and Yasmin Finney as Charlie and Nick’s friends Tao and Elle, respectively—and new cast additions include Fellow Travelers heartthrob Jonathan Bailey.

So yes, Heartstopper fans have a lot to look forward to, and judging by these posts, they might need medical attention!

Kit Connor in ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/kvWm2XyRGi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2024

I’m glad I’m off next Thursday so I can’t binge watch heartstopper season 3 I have missed these boys so much ??? pic.twitter.com/bTr52jjZno — Hannah ??? (@polinclace24) September 27, 2024

Oh my gord its changed to thursday now NOT EVEN OCTOVER 3RDAHHH GITS SO CSOUEHZHAJZY pic.twitter.com/MgiAqWf4fs — char I 7 days to heartstopper season 3!! I (@starboychar_) September 27, 2024

im not available next thursday i need to binge all episodes of heartstopper season 3 — ? (@nicolaghlan) September 27, 2024

I’m going to be quite inactive on here from Oct 1st to Oct 3 each day for 1 season of heartstopper — ?Averie ???????? (@A_ver_ie) September 27, 2024

Rewatching Heartstopper to get ready for season 3 ?? pic.twitter.com/ZhF7dW27np — Linda (@dreamanddiffer_) September 22, 2024

? Kit Connor and Joe Locke discuss filming Heartstopper season 3 sex scenes… Wait for it.



#Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/X9lzA5iYvM — BL (@BoysLove_Buzz) September 25, 2024

AAAAAAAAA ITS SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/0PuVNRkfsS — Echo/King | Impatient for Heartstopper season 3 (@EchoSynthesis) September 27, 2024

Well, it took me less than 3 days to retry/watch Heartstopper seasons 1 & 2 on Netflix, & needless to say, I'm pumped for season 3 now????? pic.twitter.com/1laTJHJHSM — all.is.on.24 // varchies.locket on IG (@alliej_24) September 23, 2024

With Agatha All Along out tomorrow and Heartstopper season 3 out October 3, it’s literally Joe Locke’s world and we’re just living in it! pic.twitter.com/PjwHjmdZBw — Tuxedo Charles ? (@cedwards0527) September 17, 2024

I don’t think you guys understand how important season 3 of heartstopper is to me, like Charlie is me and I am going to cry every episode I can feel it pic.twitter.com/oKeBwgApre — millie ??HEARTSTOPPER 6 DAYS (@shourtneey) September 17, 2024

Obsessed with all the new season 3 clips heartstopper is giving us



Song: 1, 2, 3, 4 by Sabrina Esgaib pic.twitter.com/TbOMBmNb5I — ???????? (@vivireels) September 27, 2024

I am already in love with Jonathan Bailey in #Heartstopper Season 3pic.twitter.com/aw5Ava57HJ — Mody (@modytalkmovies) September 17, 2024

I CANT I CANT I CANT IM GONNA CRY IM JUMPING FOR JOY I CANT. NOT READY FOR IT NO NO NO NO READY FOR IT YES YES YES YES AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/tQ2rXbyav1 — Echo/King | Impatient for Heartstopper season 3 (@EchoSynthesis) September 17, 2024

I AM NOT SURVIVING HEARTSTOPPER SEASON 3



pic.twitter.com/UokIAPb36e — mary’s version ? (@hsroyals_) September 17, 2024

