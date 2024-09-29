Is there a doctor in the house? Heartstopper Season 3 has fans’ hearts skipping beats ahead of its debut on Netflix on Thursday, October 3.
The British coming-of-age comedy-drama—created by Alice Oseman and based on their graphic novel of the same name—stars Kit Connor as teenaged rugby star Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as classmate-turned-boyfriend Charlie Spring. Season 2 ended—spoiler alert if you haven’t watched!—with Nick coming out to his peers and Charlie considering texting him those three little words.
And here’s what Netflix has to stay about the new episodes:
Your dose of fabulosi-TEA
Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they get closer in every way, they face their relationship’s biggest challenge yet. Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.
We also know Charlie and Nick are growing up in Season 3—remember what Connor said about spending seven hours filming sex scenes for the show? But they’re not growing up too much—Connor also revealed he had to wax on the regular to maintain his character’s youthful looks.
Meanwhile, old favorites are back for the third season—including William Gao and Yasmin Finney as Charlie and Nick’s friends Tao and Elle, respectively—and new cast additions include Fellow Travelers heartthrob Jonathan Bailey.
So yes, Heartstopper fans have a lot to look forward to, and judging by these posts, they might need medical attention!
