‘Heartstopper’s’ Joe Locke gets a surprise shout-out at a concert and the crowd goes wild

Joe Locke’s turn as gay teen Charlie Spring in Netflix‘s wildfire success Heartstopper has touched plenty of hearts across the globe, and at a recent concert he got to feel the appreciation firsthand.

“Bang Bang” singer Jessie J stopped her show in Douglas, Isle of Man on Saturday to thank the actor for his inspiring work:

The singer decided not delve too deeply into the details, instead leaving the sentiment at appreciation for his “helping someone really close to [her].”

The two went on to have a cute little interaction in their Instagram stories, with Locke calling Jessie J the “best vocalist alive.”

Fans took to social media to say how proud they are of Locke’s sudden rise and to reiterate just how many people his role has helped…

from a normal guy to being on a netflix show that has positively changed so many people’s lives, having over 2.5m followers, being thanked by jessie j & the list goes on. i’m so proud of him and it’s only just the beginning pic.twitter.com/CE2Psxzdr1 — tim hugged kit (@nickscolour) May 30, 2022

literally me when the camera panned to u ur so lovely pic.twitter.com/gM9QFN9m1r — loz (@lozlocke) May 30, 2022

“you’re a wonderful person and you’re helping someone close to me” ☹️☹️☹️ so true joe she spoke for a lot of people here — em bash’s publicist (@sprjngnelson) May 30, 2022

imagine going from just a normal guy from the isle of man one year to being so famous that jessie j stops her concert to Thankyou for Helping somebody close to her . Joe locke u will always be famous Im so — mills (@Ioverspring) May 30, 2022

joe trying to sleep after knowing that jessie j stopped her whole concert just to thank him pic.twitter.com/cZNxblOTTC — angie (@KlTSNELSON) May 30, 2022

imagine jessie j stopping her concert to thank you joe locke you have WON — luc (@keeleyshawes) May 30, 2022

not jessie j stopping her show just to say thank you for joe and his little face it was one the most cutest thing i ever seen pic.twitter.com/8XqkoSWu8a — mary (@nickvnelson) May 30, 2022

Locke’s ascent is made even more extraordinary by the fact that he is, like many of his fans, still in school. One fan made the difference in their school experiences perfectly clear:

joe locke is going into his a levels knowing jessie j thinks he’s a wonderful person whilst i’m going into my a levels knowing my teacher thinks i look like a broken woman — ez bash’s publicist (@loverneIson) May 30, 2022

Last week, Netflix announced Heartstopper had been renewed for a second and third season, after the show gained instant popularity when it premiered in April, landing among the top 10 English series on the streamer in just two days.