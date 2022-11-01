Heartstopper’s Kit Connor comes out as bisexual, says he feels forced to do so

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has briefly returned to Twitter in order to reveal he’s bisexual. The 18-year-old actor quit the platform in September after facing accusations of “queerbaiting”.
Posting last night, Connor said, “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”
back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye
— Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022
The tweet has had over 630k likes in less than 12 hours.
Connor plays the bisexual schoolboy, Nick, in the much-loved Netflix series, Heartstopper. Before this, he also played the role of a young Elton John in the movie, Rocket Man. However, he has avoided revealing his own sexuality in interviews.
Related: Kit Connor is “perfectly confident” with his sexuality and he’s not here for anyone’s assumptions
After a video emerged of him holding hands with Argentine-American actress and singer Maia Reficco, some social media users accused him of “queerbaiting”. The term is applied to people or characters who tease LGBTQ fans by being vague about their sexuality but who are actually straight.
In September, Connor quit Twitter following intense speculation about his private life and sexuality. He said then, “this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter.”
this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂
— Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022
Friends and fans respond to Kit Connor coming out
Conner’s latest tweet has prompted thousands of replies, including one from Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman.
Oseman said, “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖”
I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖
— Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022
Fellow Heartstopper actors Kizzy Edgell and Sebastian Croft also tweeted support.
i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.
— kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022
Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend ❤️
— Sebastian Croft (@SebastianCroft) November 1, 2022
Gay swimmer Michael Gunning tweeted: “Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it!”
Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it! ❤️❤️
— Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 31, 2022
Some called for an end to “queerbaiting” accusations.
the natural conclusion of the “queerbaiting” discourse is mobs of people harassing and intimidating a celebrity into publicly declaring their sexuality before they’re ready, and somehow thinking it’s a righteous act. c’mon y’all, grow up. https://t.co/uNapsl7maQ
— matt (@mattxiv) November 1, 2022
Many others tweeted images from the original Heartstopper graphic novels addressing this very issue.
— sophia (@pinkthepigeon) October 31, 2022
Maia Reficco tweeted a simple, grey heart emoji.
🤍
— mai (@maiareficco) November 1, 2022
Heartstopper proved a big hit for Netflix, which has already commissioned a further two seasons. Season two is currently in production.
Related: A bunch of new details about ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 just dropped and there’s SO much to unpack
View this post on Instagram
14 Comments
Vince
Who is this twitter mob and why don’t they have a life?
Neoprene
Bi. Yawn. Well, OK, as long as you’re gender fluid and change your pronouns to he/she/they.
joefsh
I really think social media is the downfall of civilization. I see more harm than good. This kid at 18 never should have been pressured to come out as anything – people have too much time on their hands to pry into other peoples lives
despicable
RIGay
His first mistake was thinking that Twitter was all that – should have stayed off it, period.
Twitter is nothing other than a toxic wasteland.
GlobeTrotter
I’m so TIRED of people coming out! Really, who cares? I would have thought we as a society had gotten over our petty need to pigeon-holing each other by now, but I see we still have a long way to go.
Look, I’m thrilled whenever anyone learns to live comfortably in his/her own skin, but your sexuality is really only relevant to you as well as the person you’re sleeping with. It’s of ZERO concern to third parties! Therefore no need to come out. Also no need to justify, explain or seek anyone’s approval. Just be yourself, live a fulfilled life and cause no one to suffer in the process – that’s it! Life is really that simple!
I only wish I knew this is a teenager…
Cam
No, your sexuality is very relevant when Republicans are trying to pass laws outlawing the existence of LGBTQ people. And saying people shouldn’t come out is a perfect way to go back to the 1950s when they could pretend we didn’t exist. If people don’t come out, then there is no reason to have any laws protecting them.
GlobeTrotter
“Coming out” is announcing to society, i.e. seeking its approval, to be who you are. This is a completely foolish and unnecessary ritual which can end up harming the individual if he/she doesn’t receive society’s expected approval.
The only person’s approval you’ll ever need in order to be yourself and to live your life is YOUR OWN! As long as you harm no one, then you do NOT need society’s approval for anything! You do NOT need to “come out” to anyone as you do NOT need anyone’s approval to be yourself. You also do NOT need to explain your sexuality to anyone. Just live your life, be happy, die and then go to heaven. Easy peasy!
If other people are unhappy with the life you’ve chosen to live, then it means they’re unable to find their own happiness with the life they’ve chosen to live. They are jealous and should be avoided or ignored as far as possible.
Like I said above, if I’d known all this as a teenager, I could have spared myself DECADES of grief, pain and heartache!
ZzBomb
HIs first mistake was ever being on Twitter to begin with.
RIGay
Yup. No one ever seems to learn that lesson.
Cam
Let’s also spare a moment to talk about why an 18 year old WOULD be afraid to come out. Because of the bigotry and hatred pushed by the right wing.
Res1
His first mistake was taking the role. He knew the times we live in prior to taking the role. He knew questions about his sexuality would be brought up as long as the series went on, especially because straight actors playing gay is a topic right now. If one is closeted, why would they take such a role knowing they have to kiss boys and do press interviews about gay/bi subject matters? Seems like the kid just wanted a job and didn’t think about much else.
GlobeTrotter
Well, let’s spare a thought for all the young, talented but struggling actors out there who are just thankful to get their first big break. They might not have a choice over which role to play, or the character’s sexuality, etc. They’re probably just grateful to land a PAYING job, period!
Donston
No one, especially a 19 year old, should feel forced to publicly “come out”. What those lames on Twitter did was not cute. But it’s also apparent that the people badgering him are mostly hella young and a bit too invested in both fictional characters and public figures’ personal lives. I do feel that if you’re a closeted queer, dealing with questioning or fluidity and don’t like speaking on your queerness, are incredibly uncomfortable with speaking on the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum- you should probably avoid taking overtly queer roles. That helps you avoid situations like this. But that doesn’t excuse the badgering and trying to shame someone “out”.
Raphael
What a drama queen… Nobody forced him to do anything! People will comment on his life, the same way they do with ALL celebrities, it’s normal. If he doesn’t like it, he can go back to anonymity. And as for Alice… Wake up, honey! The producers didn’t give you the show out of the goodness of their hearts. They want people talking and speculating, about the show, the characters, the actors…