‘Doctor Who’s’ new Time Lord will be gay and sexier than ever, star confirms

Doctor Who fans—excuse us, Whovians—know to expect the unexpected when it comes to the adventures of their beloved Time Lord. The long-running BBC series regularly fiddles with its own formula, and will be doing so in a big way in 2023 when it introduces Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa as its new Doctor.
As per usual, not much is known about this upcoming “regeneration,” except that Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin) will be returning as the showrunner for the first time in over a decade, with Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney as the Doctor’s companion, and Neil Patrick Harris in a mysterious villain role.
But it’s the latter who has given us perhaps our most intriguing hint at what’s to come: In addition to being played by a Black actor for the first time, this time around, the Doctor will be—spoilers!—gay.
View this post on Instagram
While guesting on the Just For Variety podcast in support of Uncoupled, Harris spilled some tea about Gatwa’s Doctor that had yet to be confirmed:
“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris said of Gatwa. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”
Considering how nonchalantly he said it, we don’t think Harris realized he was dropping such a bombshell. But up until this point, there was no official word that the new Doctor would be gay.
Related: ‘Sex Education’: Still redefining what it means to be black and gay on TV
Of course, there were rumors. Gatwa’s breakout role on Sex Education is the fun, fierce, and proudly gay Eric Effiong, and many assumed the actor’s spin on the Time Lord would follow suit. Coupled with Harris, young trans actress Finney, and an out, gay showrunner in Davies, well, the Doctor Who already had a lot of Big Queer Energy going into it. And we’re thrilled to hear the BBC series will be leaning into it!
Earlier this year, when Gatwa’s role was announced, the actor said, “I’ve known since about February this year, so it’s been tricky trying keep this under wraps, because I’ve got a very big mouth.”
Well, it’s apparently not as big as NPH’s mouth, who couldn’t help but dish on this “super cool” secret.
But there’s one bit of what Harris said that we didn’t need to have confirmed: That Gatwa would be a “sexier Doctor.” Um, obviously! Have you seen Gatwa? Of course he will be! Just take a look at the evidence below…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
We’ll be seeing much more of Ncuti Gatwa’s sexy, gay Doctor when Doctor Who returns to the BBC some time in 2023. We can’t wait!
6 Comments
LumpyPillows
It’s going to be a real test of the Dr. Who writers to make this work. It’s a real balance to be progressive without being a woke pile of tripe. Oh, and also be a time lord with 60 years of history to manage. I’ll be watching with my fingers crossed. It will either be super great or a thudding end of the franchise. Here’s to hoping it soars.
P.S. That black jacket is a homerun. The pink pajamas was a real miss. A+ for effort though.
dbmcvey
The minute you used the word “woke” we all knew who you are.
dario717
It’s a good thing to be woke. I’m not sure when trolls tried to make that word into a slander, but it is a pathetic attempt to make losers look like winners.
LumpyPillows
Yeah, and the new Tales of the City was a woke nightmare. You guys need to pull your heads out of the bubble.
Kangol2
Ncuti is a cutie but more attractive, IMHO, without that blonde coif. But each to his, her and their own!
OberonOZ
Interesting. Reading and comprehension is not a strong suit apparently. In the third paragraph **spoilers** we find out that apparently the new Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa will be gay!! Not really sure what he point of adding the spoilers warning is since you tell us in your non-spoiler tagged headline that the new Doctor will be gay and sexier than ever!