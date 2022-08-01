‘Doctor Who’s’ new Time Lord will be gay and sexier than ever, star confirms

Doctor Who fans—excuse us, Whovians—know to expect the unexpected when it comes to the adventures of their beloved Time Lord. The long-running BBC series regularly fiddles with its own formula, and will be doing so in a big way in 2023 when it introduces Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa as its new Doctor.

As per usual, not much is known about this upcoming “regeneration,” except that Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, It’s A Sin) will be returning as the showrunner for the first time in over a decade, with Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney as the Doctor’s companion, and Neil Patrick Harris in a mysterious villain role.

But it’s the latter who has given us perhaps our most intriguing hint at what’s to come: In addition to being played by a Black actor for the first time, this time around, the Doctor will be—spoilers!—gay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

While guesting on the Just For Variety podcast in support of Uncoupled, Harris spilled some tea about Gatwa’s Doctor that had yet to be confirmed:

“I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious,” Harris said of Gatwa. “He’ll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor.”

Considering how nonchalantly he said it, we don’t think Harris realized he was dropping such a bombshell. But up until this point, there was no official word that the new Doctor would be gay.

Related: ‘Sex Education’: Still redefining what it means to be black and gay on TV

Of course, there were rumors. Gatwa’s breakout role on Sex Education is the fun, fierce, and proudly gay Eric Effiong, and many assumed the actor’s spin on the Time Lord would follow suit. Coupled with Harris, young trans actress Finney, and an out, gay showrunner in Davies, well, the Doctor Who already had a lot of Big Queer Energy going into it. And we’re thrilled to hear the BBC series will be leaning into it!

Earlier this year, when Gatwa’s role was announced, the actor said, “I’ve known since about February this year, so it’s been tricky trying keep this under wraps, because I’ve got a very big mouth.”

Well, it’s apparently not as big as NPH’s mouth, who couldn’t help but dish on this “super cool” secret.

But there’s one bit of what Harris said that we didn’t need to have confirmed: That Gatwa would be a “sexier Doctor.” Um, obviously! Have you seen Gatwa? Of course he will be! Just take a look at the evidence below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ncuti Gatwa (@ncutigatwa)

We’ll be seeing much more of Ncuti Gatwa’s sexy, gay Doctor when Doctor Who returns to the BBC some time in 2023. We can’t wait!