Heat index: The hunkiest gay meteorologists in America

There’s always been something weirdly queer about the weather. Tornados? They brought freakin’ Dorothy to Oz. Rain? There’s a whole Madonna music video about that. And wind? Well, don’t get us started on wind! Then there are the people who predict the weather using science and who are basically the harbingers of all gay activity.
Being gay and thinking about the weather go hand in hand. What should I wear? Will I be cold if I strip down to my jockstrap to that warehouse party in Brooklyn? These are the essential questions to which hot gay weathermen have the answers to. Their power is undeniable.
Since gay meteorologists are having a moment right now, we wanted to pay tribute to the local heroes who are serving heatwaves all across the US of A even as the temperatures outside are starting to drop.
Sven Sundgaard
What we love about Sven is that he’s giving us Oaken from Frozen, while tapping a beer keg, showing you a new home (in addition to being a weatherman, he’s also a realtor!) and making you feel everything will be OK when he delivers the weather on Minnesota Public Radio News. It’s all we’ve ever wanted in a man.
Stephen Morgan
FOX meteorologist Stephen Morgan, originally from Houston, moved to NYC to join his now-husband, NBC news anchor Stephen Romo. The two made news this past week for getting married and generally being hot. Congratulations to the happy couple!
Patrick Ellis
WLBT and Fox 40 meteorologist isn’t just keeping the folks in Jackson, MS updated about potential cold fronts, he’s raising money for breast cancer research via the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
Jason Disharoon
The Weather Channel’s Jason Disharoon is keeping us updated on the weather nationwide and keeping us wondering how he keeps that beard game so tight.
Adam Joseph
Adam Joseph is the Action News weekday meteorologist at Philadelphia 6ABC. When not letting the region know about Eagles game weather outlook, he’s gardening, cooking, running and serving full capital-D Dad in every sense possible.
Erick Adame
Emmy nominated Erick Adame is a doting cat dad and meteorologist formerly sharing the forecast for New Yorkers on NY1 with a smile that could brighten up the cloudiest NYC day.
Grant Chungo
Grant Chungo is the meteorologist for CBS19’s Good Morning Charlottesville and GMC on FOX Virginia who won us over with his weather TikTok where he correctly refers to incoming storms as “sus.” Thanks bae!
Josh Cozart
Josh Cozart splits his time between being a dog dad to his shihtzu, plant dad, and keeping Eugene, OR thirsty despite the wet weather as the Chief Meteorologist on KVAL & KMTR News.
abfab
That award already went to Jim Cantore, sorry to rain on your parade, Queerty. And Josh is a hunk? I need new lenses.
Thad
Yes, Philadelphia LOVES Adam Joseph. As we should. But we ALSO have Steve Sosna, who is equally professional and openly gay.
ShiningSex
Kind of a silly article. Sexualizing weathermen? Sad.
Maybe talk about them being open about their sexuality in their field and NOT about how “cute”/”hot” they are, That’s boring!
jwnseawa
Your name is ShiningSex and you’re trying to come off as a prude?
bachy
Excuse me but sex/hotness is the editorial angle here at the gay version of Cosmopolitan Magazine.
abfab
More like The National Enquirer with out the alien twinks from Uranus…….
nm4047
It’s pretty much been the formula for decades, blondes with big tits reading (sometimes correctly) from the autocue and only talent needed was to be able to look like you were actually pointing at something that was inserted across a green screen.
duke4172
Atlanta’s Brian Monahan is adorable and he was left off the list!
PaJoVa
I totally agree with you… Brian Monahan IS adorable! While I have long suspected that Brian Monahan is “family,” I didn’t realize he was openly gay. Did I miss something, or do you have some inside information, that maybe the rest of us Brian Monahan fans aren’t privy to?
abfab
What, no Willard Scott fans here? And please, Al Roker just sends me!
MISTERJETT
they’re both straight and the article says “GAY METEOROLOGISTS”.
abfab
I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now………………
abfab
You never met Willard Scott, believe me.
jwnseawa
Not only was Willard Scott straight, he is dead so you must be into necrophilia.
abfab
Try harder SEAWA.
Thad
Maybe I have a chance with you. On the day Al Roker was born in New York, I was born in Philadelphia. But I believe only one of us is gay
Andrew
The series on is here in SF. Drew Tuma is adorable and out.
Andrew
That was supposed to say sexiest.
jelrn92
Did you forget the hot, gorgeous Sam Champion, weatherman of New York’s WABC tv just because he’s 60 years old and was just eliminated off DWTS?
BILLYJ
i just looked and damm he is fine
abfab
This looks like a promo for The Weather Girls.
flinnte
Where is DREW TUMA on this list? He’s on KGO SF & ABC. Look him up, he’s nice and hot. What about Sam Champion!?
missuniverse
Erik Adame was recently FIRED from his job as a New York weatherman.
Someone took nude pictures of him performing sex acts on an adult webcam site and sent them to his employee and his mother.
davey14
Erik Adams did some hardcore BB scenea. He’s on his couch, ass up, waiting for guys to breed him. I’ve seen 3 videos and he takes a load in each one.
abfab
Davey14….you have a gold medal waiting for you in the lounge.
Peter
I met Sven years ago; he was hot then and is still a hunk of beef. And a nice guy.
Kangol2
No Mike Woods, who’s openly gay and comes on Fox 5 News? Come on, Queerty!
jackscott
Really, Erick Adame… the “cam” weather guy who tried to make people feel sorry he lost his lucrative job because he likes to have people watch him have sex-big pass!
kthcst
i KNOW it shouldnt surprise me, but you guys are so critical……geez
abfab
How critical of you!
storm45701
I’ve noticed meteorology does seem to attract a lot of gay talent. Three of the four main weathermen in Columbus are gay. Is there something about the career that appeals to to the gay community? A chance to be nerdy and on TV at the same time? It seems to be a unique situation given the percentage of on-screen presenters that are gay.
abfab
”Get ready for a pounding. Some of us could see 8 inches or more. That’s too much, even for me!”
MinnesotaNotNice
Sundgaard and Disharoon worked at the same station here in Minneapolis and both were no longer employed within a few months of each other. Sven was terminated because of repeatedly violating TEGNA employee policy for social media and has since filed a lawsuit against his former employer claiming he was dismissed because he is gay, despite the fact that he was an employee for over a decade. Jason’s contract was not renewed after a one year stint.