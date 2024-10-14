Heath Thorpe may be a decorated gymnast, but that doesn’t mean gymnastics is his full-time job.

The Aussie answered questions recently on Instagram Live about his standing and future in the sport. Though Thorpe competes in events around the world, he doesn’t earn a living from wowing audiences on the mat. In fact, few gymnasts do.

“The gag is, gymnastics is not my job,” he revealed. “I earn all my income essentially from social media, such as brand deals, sponsorships or any other opportunities that arise from it.”

That answer may be surprising, considering Thorpe trains for the bulk of the year. But like the majority of individual athletes, Thorpe doesn’t receive a living wage from his sport’s national federation. Olympic athletes and aspiring Olympians alike are chronically underfunded, with many Olympians earning less than $25,000 annually from their sport.

As a result, most Olympians take on second jobs to support themselves. Out rower Robbie Manson, who participated in his third Games this past Summer, is candid about how he earns more money from posting adult content than competing.

“I get more than double what I would be on otherwise as an athlete,” he told Reuters.

Thorpe’s primary hustle also centers around content, albeit of non-explicit variety. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t come close!

“Gymnastics itself, you don’t really get cash. I occasionally do competitions in France and Germany that are paid professionally, but even if you’re a world champion, the prize money from that is so insignificant to other sports, it’s not even really worth mentioning,” he added.

Thorpe has spent the last year training in Belgium, providing fans with an inside look at his rigorous routine. With more than 260,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, Thorpe has supporters around the world.

One of the reasons why Thorpe connects with people is his authenticity. He shares the ups and downs of his life, such as when he was inexplicably left off Australia’s 2023 World Championships team.

Though Thorpe didn’t compete in the event, he found his way there, anyway, leveraging his name recognition to work as a reporter. He starred in a similar role at the 2024 Paris Games.

“I admittedly was a little nervous, as this was my first TV gig. But by the time Olympics Daily rolled around and we were on air, I felt like a natural,” he reflected on his experience.

Despite Thorpe’s lack of direct income from gymnastics, his athletic success contributes to his profile, which allows him to earn money from brands and endorsements.

Like many out athletes, Thorpe leans into his queer identity.

“Without social media, I would not be able to be a gymnast, but then I also wouldn’t be earning money on social media without being a gymnast,” he said. “They go hand-in-hand.”

While Thorpe intends to keep competing in gymnastics, he isn’t sure about his future on the international circuit. The 24-year-old said on IG he doesn’t know whether he’ll be training for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“If funding improves, I still love what I do and my body (+ mental health) holds up—then yes, I’d love to!” he said.

With the Games still four years away, there are a lot of factors at play. Either way, we look forward to following along, enabling Thorpe to make the most of his platform.

