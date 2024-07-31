Heath Thorpe looks his best when he’s whirling and twirling on the high bar. But being in front of the camera is a close second!

The Australian gymnast, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for Paris 2024, is providing Olympics commentary on Stan Sport. The network provides coverage of every Olympic event, ad-free.

Naturally, Thorpe is working as a gymnastics analyst, where he’s already commented on two U.S. medal wins.

On Tuesday, the U.S. women won gold in the team final, making Simone Biles the most decorated gymnast in American history. The four-time gold medalist, who’s captured eight medals in total, called the feat her “redemption tour.”

The phrase encompasses the mental health struggles that Biles and three of her teammates endured after the Tokyo Games. Three years ago, Biles was scratched from the team final.

It’s obvious she savored the incredible moment Tuesday, when she was once again victorious… and on top of the athletic world.

Simone Biles is now the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympics history! 🐐✨ pic.twitter.com/Fka9jeQcee — Girls United (@EssenceGU) July 30, 2024

Simone Biles ladies and gentlemen.



She’s 1 of 1– and we’ll never see another. pic.twitter.com/3ARvda1bSL — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 30, 2024

While watching Biles’ triumph was special for every gymnastics fan, her victory takes on a particular meaning for Thorpe. The two are close friends, and share mutual admiration.

Inexplicably left off Australia’s 2023 World Championships team, Thorpe also worked as a reporter for the event. When Biles spotted the determined Aussie, she gave him a special shoutout.

“I’m happy that you are here but you should be out here with us. We miss you,” she said… before blowing Thorpe a kiss.

The gesture would rightfully bring any gymnast, gay or straight, straight to their knees!

Simone just called out my name in front of the media and said “I’m happy that you are here but you should be out here with us. We miss you” and blew me a kiss — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) September 28, 2023

BRB about to sob — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) September 28, 2023

The superstar pairing also posed for a picture.

Fresh off a gold medal win in the high bar at the Australian Championships, Thorpe felt confident about his Olympic prospects. Two weeks later, he competed at the Oceania Continental Championships, where he had a 1-in-8 chance of qualifying.

Regardless of the outcome, Thorpe entered the weekend with a positive attitude. As the 2023 All-Around champ, he was devastated when Australian snubbed him from the World Championship team. Thorpe challenged the ruling, raising money through a GoFundMe.

Despite the setback, Thorpe kept moving forward.

“Regardless of the outcome, a ticket to Paris or not, to be experiencing this joy and confidence in my craft again after everything I’ve been through is truly a gift. That in itself is already a win,” he posted on Instagram. “Thank you to each and every single one of you for your unwavering support and love.”

It doesn’t seem like Thorpe wallowed in the lead-up to Paris, either. He was very active during his time off, seeing family, attending drag shows and owning the stage!

“Turns out when you take a month off gymnastics, you can fit a whole lot of life in,” he shared on Insta.

Thorpe, with his sharp insight and looks, also owns the analysts’ desk. After waking up at 3:00 a.m. to watch Biles win gold, he was off to the TV studio, “braving the cold” on his walk (remember, it’s winter in the land Down Under).

“As we know, I will not be competing at the Paris Olympic Games. However, being the gym nerd that I am, I had to get myself involved,” Thorpe said.

“I admittedly was a little nervous, as this was my first TV gig. But by the time Olympics Daily rolled around and we were on air, I felt like a natural.”

Before Biles secured her spot on the podium, a little-known pommel horse specialist from Central Massachusetts stole America’s hearts. Stephen Nedoroscik’s pommel horse routine helped the U.S. men clinch their first medal win since 2008. The bespectacled kid became an Olympic hero… and the internet’s new #1 babygirl.

Suffice to say, Thorpe was impressed. He revealed the pommel horse is one of his least favorite moves.

“I am even worse on pommel… I feel like I’m going to vomit,” he added.

Months ago, we knew Thorpe would make an Olympic impact… even if from thousands of miles away.