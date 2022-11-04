Heel-clad hetero ‘influencer’ says queer people make his life “worse” and the Internet has thoughts

Mark Bryan, 62, has built an influencer brand on his style. The straight, Texan grandfather and mechanical engineer is known for pairing traditionally masculine or unisex tops with skirts and heels — a pairing that has landed him numerous modeling campaigns, brand deals, and general admiration from the queer community.

In a new clip from his appearance on German docu-series Beyond Fashion, it would seem that that admiration is not returned.

In the series’ first episode, titled “Hat Mode ein Geschlect?” (“Does fashion have gender?”), Bryan chats with host and Queer Eye: Germany star Avi Jakobs about his style journey over thrifting and a manicure. Their report was easy enough at first, but things take a turn as Jakobs gets her nails done.

She expresses that she was excited to meet Bryan, as she assumed he was fighting for the queer community in some way.

“I don’t really think that I’m fighting with you, but I’m not fighting against you, either,” he says.

When she asks whether he understands why some queer folks might be upset by him using his “gender-fluid” style solely as a fashion statement, it’s clear that he doesn’t.

As we see in the now-viral clip, the conversation sours quickly:

I always knew them ugly skirts hid something demonic😭 pic.twitter.com/UnSC25ubL0 — TEVIN (@diornowhere) November 4, 2022

Related: Twitter users debate what queerbaiting is—and isn’t

“It’s not about the clothes, it’s about who they are and how they represent themselves,” he says.

“I think they’ve made it made difficult for themselves just being more flamboyant. I think they’re too outrageous and too flamboyant.”

In a bit not included in the Twitter edit, Jakobs responds, “I just wish you would fight on our side. I’m so disappointed.”

“I try to separate myself from the LGB community because of the gay community that wore skirts and high heels before I did,” Bryan says. “I feel like actually they made it worse for me, being straight, because now I’m assumed to be gay.”

All Jakobs can do is gasp in disillusionment before dryly responding, “I’m very sorry that we made it worse for you.”

As the clip makes the rounds, folks are sharing in Jakobs’ disillusionment and anger:

My face when he started saying that crazy shit Omg? pic.twitter.com/uu4uwjkqsX — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) November 4, 2022

The irony/hypocrisy that he can’t separate identity/gender expression/sexuality/equality DESPITE the fact he wears 6 inch (late) louboutins and has zero issue dressing “flamboyantly” for magazine spreads tells me he has a LOT to still work through.. — Ettiene (@leao25) November 4, 2022

One day our community will be ready to talk about how yall give these straight men platforms, magazine covers, accolads and make them the faces of the non-gender conforming fashion movement for wearing tacky skirts and nail polish when they’re actually horrible and greedy people pic.twitter.com/SU3GtocUwc — TEVIN (@diornowhere) November 4, 2022

I had drinks with this man and his manager during fashion week and promptly excused myself when he started saying lowkey homophobic/transphobic shit. His energy when he kept bringing up homosexuality reminded me of my homophobic dad. https://t.co/Cu1wrY3ezj — LOUIS (@louis__pisano) November 4, 2022

And today is the day that I decided not to praise Mark Bryan since the flamboyant gays wearing heels made his life difficult because people perceive him as gay (his words). Gurl bye! I mean… straight, cis gentleman… bye pic.twitter.com/M1huJ7qDjF — ideservecouture (@ideservecouture) November 4, 2022

See I was waiting for this to come out. Because there was an inkling of just how he presented outside of the skirts and heels that told me he was not here for the queer community at all. Next time I say cishets cosplay in queer aesthetics to profit off of it, don’t come for me! https://t.co/4c9F9eBjuo — Taylor (He/They) (@sonic79894) November 4, 2022

Another glaring example of why no straight man will ever truly push us forward in anyway. Imagine biting the hand that feeds you like this and his raggedy pencil skirt wearing ass then BLAMED QUEER PPL FOR THE VIOLENCE THAT HAPPENS TO US…don’t piss me off https://t.co/2kIMqnicRi — President of the Ashawo Association (@uniekue) November 4, 2022

What gets me is that he walks at fashion week, got photographed by vogue etc like he’s fucking flamboyant when there’s money to be made💀 https://t.co/L6vEiBYMSl — Marie (@HakyeonWife) November 4, 2022

He’s as flamboyant as it gets with those heels and dresses. This decrepit old man is a mess. — renaissance rogue (@soleanddta) November 4, 2022

Related: Guys call out queerbaiting OnlyFans creators: “Low-effort cash flow and ego boost”

Earlier in the episode, while thrifting, Jakobs got teary-eyed hearing that Bryan was able to wear what he does virtually unchallenged.

“I’m really happy for you that you didn’t have to experience that,” she says. “Deciding to wear that, for me, is a big statement because we are only allowed to do that because of the past and brave people. That privilege that you have… it would be amazing to use it to speak to straight males.

“Usually, I get attacked by straight males — it’s happened to me so many times– and usually the people that don’t have to experience that are the ones that’ll get listened to.”

Even after her emotional pleas, it’s clear that Bryan isn’t interested.