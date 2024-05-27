Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

A video posted late last week has gone viral for informing people how to best survive Pride Month if they “don’t support the alphabet gang” [a reference to the LGBTQ+ community]. The poster, RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart, (@shop_aif), offers several rules for people to follow.

“Rule one: Mind your business. Don’t go on to these people’s establishments tearing up their stores because you don’t agree they should have Pride paraphernalia. Nobody asked you to go over there, Nancy. Now you’re being escorted out and you look a fool. Y’all tried the same mess during Black History Month, but I digress.”

Rule two is strikingly similar to rule one.

“Mind your business. If you see us out enjoying ourselves, it is not your job, Bradley, to come over and tell us you don’t agree with our lifestyle. Who are you talking to? Nobody asked you to come over here. And if it’s a group of lesbians, you might get jumped! Get back.

“Rule number three may be a shocker but mind your business,” Lias-Lockhart continues.

“Stop randomly bringing us up in conversations. If someone asks you, Rebecca, how your day was, and you say, ‘I hate the gays’. Woah! No one asked you that. Watch your mouth because you might be talking to one.

“Number four: Mind your business. Nobody cares that you don’t understand, Kathy. We’re not going to explain to you gender roles, social constructs, the difference between sex and gender. You need to pick up a book. We are not Reading Rainbow over here. Thanks.”

Can you guess rule five?

“Mind your MF business. You don’t have a heaven or hell to put me in. And when you get to heaven, you’re going to be surprised who’s there. Jesus is not going to ask you about me. Mind your business!”

(Screenshot)

“These are great rules for everyday living!”

The Instagram posting gained over 61,000 likes over the weekend. Among those to comment was Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, who said, “Baby ‘you don’t have a heaven or hell to put me in…’ haha okay”.

Jaymes Vaughan said, “Thank you for being the light that you are on here…while also being so damn hilarious.”

The original poster added a further comment: a warning to anyone wanting to spread negativity beneath her video.

“Also, I just wanna say this before you all try to type out any kind of dissertation in my comment section I will block and delete you. So don’t waste your time in my comments spewing hate. As soon as you post it, it will be deleted, and you will be blocked and you will have wasted your time. Thanks ❤️”

The video has also proved popular on TikTok, with one person correctly commenting, “These are great rules for everyday living! 👏👏”

