Here are all the runway lewks you didn’t see on ‘Drag Race’ Season 15 (so far!)

As all Drag Race fans know, once a queen has sashayed away from the competition, they still have so much more to show the world.

And we mean that quite literally. Before each season, the cast is given an overview of runway themes to prepare for—design challenges notwithstanding—so they can bring their looks together and pack their bags.

Which means that, if a queen is eliminated early, there’s a season’s worth of fashion they didn’t get to walk down the runway!

Michelle Visage’s Whatcha Packin’ interview series was always intended, in part, to showcase some of these unseen looks, but it’s also become something of a tradition for eliminated queens to post snapshots of their unaired work on social media after each episode.

It’s always fun to see the gag-worthy fashion we’re missing out on, but it’s also a great opportunity to acknowledge all the time (and money) that goes into prepping for Drag Race, especially when the queens shout out the designers, makeup artists, stylists, and photographers who helped pull their looks together.

With that in mind, we’ve created a space where you can see all of the pieces that didn’t make it to the runway of Drag Race Season 15 in one place. If an eliminated queen has shared a photo of their look on social media, you can find it below, so scroll on for some stylish slayage.

Category Is: Puffa Please

From episode 7, “The Daytona Wind 2” (Original air date: Feb. 10)

Robin Fierce

Talk about a blow-up! Robin looks fierce in this whimsical inflatable rose bush piece created—thorns and all—by designer Loren J. Photo By: Eric Magnussen.

Amethyst

Always ready with a good reference, Amethyst says she’s serving Mrs. Puff and Sigourney Weaver in this fun and futuristic puff piece. Photo by: John Gram.

Sugar

Snow bunny Sugar is living her winter wonderland fantasy in this periwinkle-and-white Marco Marco look that’s ready to sashay to the chalet. Photo by: Luca Coyle.

Irene Dubois

The alien queen Irene continues to show off her versatility with this look—from Ruben Isaza—that’s giving old Hollywood glam with a heaping dose of Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove. Photo by Eric Magnussen.

Category Is: Tie-Dye To Die For

From episode 6, “Old Friends Gold” (Original air date: Feb. 3)

Amethyst

It’s the dawning of the Age Of Amethyst in this throwback flower child two-piece, dyed to perfection. Photo by: John Gram.

Sugar

Sugar stays true to her name with this titillating tie-dye tribute to rainbow sherbet created with designer Eddy’s Online. Photo by Eddy’s Online.

Irene Dubois

Hey Marie Antoinette, how’s your head? Irene ingeniously infused tie-dye with Rococo fashion in this bespoke piece created in conjunction with Jane Don’t. Photo by: Stephen Anunson.

Category Is: Beautiful Nightmare

From episode 4, “Supersized Snatch Game” (Original air date: Jan. 20)

Irene Dubois

We’d say, “Feed me, Seymour!,” but Irene is eating in this carnivorous plant eleganza created with Jane Don’t, Lucy Lips, and Sreya. Photo by Eric Magnussen.

Category Is: Metallica

From episode 3, “All Queens Go To Heaven” (Original air date: Jan. 13)

Irene Dubois

She was the first to get the chop, but Irene proved early why she’ll be sorely missed on the runway all season with this rocking tribute to Metallica. Photo by: Stephen Anunson.