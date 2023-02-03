Here are the ‘Drag Race’ Future All-Star nominees for in the 2023 Queerties

One of the most fun parts of soaking up an encyclopedic knowledge of fourteen years’ worth of Rupaul’s Drag Race competitors is putting together the perfect list of returning queens for a prospective All Stars season.

This year’s sparkling nominees for “Future All-Star” at the 2023 Queerties are all huge talents that, save one, have yet to return to the show.

That’s right, voting for the 2023 Queerties is open!

Voting runs now through February 21, and remember, you can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites!

For ease of access, you can even vote for your favorite “Future All-Star” just by clicking their picture in this article. Without further ado, here are your contestants:

After racking up one of the strongest early track records in the history of the franchise on season 14, this pageant beauty may be ready to take it all the way.

This new queen of Untucked gives great TV and bucks down so hard it took half her season’s cast lipsyncing to finally knock her out of the competition.

With a sweet smile, ghost-punching moves, and a little green keeping her mellow, nothing can stop this “gorgeous like Jorgeous” performer.

Drag Race‘s own Kerri Godmother helped make season 14 — and her sisters — as beautiful and trans as they could be. Perhaps she’ll be back to snag that fifth infinity stone?

While she’s currently focusing on her acting in projects like Hocus Pocus 2 (and flirting with Drag Race commentator JackFed up and down the Twitter TL), our reigning Miss Congeniality is a force to be reckoned with on the show.

Still standing as the only queen to ever have a whole “previously on” segment of an episode dedicated solely to her antics, this Canadian princess doesn’t need to ask if she’s the drama.

As the most followed drag queen on all of TikTok — moreso than the likes of Rupaul, Trixie Mattel, and Sugar & Spice put together — Plastique is your favorite social media girl’s favorite social media girl.

From her starring “Save-A-Queen” cameo in season 14 to her portrait being canonized in the season 13 “Porchop Loading Dock”, it’s clear that neither the fans nor the show were ready to see this campy queen go.

With the new and improved Secret Celebrity Drag Race format, a Celebrity All Stars season is totally feasible in the future. And who better than Hacks star and lipsync assassin Mark Indelicato?

We only have six enduring words: “Miss Vanjie… Miss Vanjie… Miss…… Vanjie………”