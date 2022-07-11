From ‘Hereditary’ to ‘Glee’, these are the spoken word lip-syncs ‘Drag Race’ should do next

We’re so into monologuing right now.

On the most recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, herstory was made when Ru announced that the week’s winning queens—[spoiler!] Jinkx Monsoon and Monét X Change—would compete in a “spoken word” Lip Sync For Your Legacy for the first time ever, opening up a gag-worthy new world of opportunities, 13+ years into the franchise’s run.

Instead of the requisite modern pop bop or classic gay anthem, the queens were asked to prepare a lip-sync to Dixie Carter’s iconic monologue from a 1986 episode of Designing Women dubbed “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia.”

What followed was something fresh and exciting for Drag Race—a whole new avenue for these legendary legends to show off what makes them so, well, legendary—as Jinkx and Monét went big, bold, and had a ball mouthing along to Carter’s Julia Sugarbaker dropping some pageant knowledge on her rival, Marjorie Lee Winnick (Pamela Bowen).

Watch the queens hilariously ham it up below:

So, how did this spoken-word lip-sync experiment go over? Well, the second it ended, 12,000 people jumped to their feet for sixteen and one-half minutes of uninterrupted thunderous ovation, as flames illuminated Jinkx and Monét’s tear-stained faces!

Monologuing and lip-syncing along to notable video clips and audio cues has long been a part of live drag, and the Designing Women scene has a special reverence within the community. Though Drag Race has incorporated spoken lip-syncs into challenges in the past, never before has it happened on the Main Stage in the vaunted queen-versus-queen arena, so the moment was enthusiastically received by fans who’ve been waiting to see their favorites gesticulate wildly on drag’s biggest platform.

In fact, the lip-sync was so well received that folks on Twitter spent the weekend throwing out suggestions for which monologues the show should go for next, naming everything from viral videos to memorable movie moments to strange-but-true screeds about how Monster energy drinks are the work of the devil.

Below are some of Gay Twitter™’s best and funniest ideas for Drag Race‘s next spoken-word lip-sync (even some of the queens weighed in):

this should be the next spoken word lip sync on drag race pic.twitter.com/X0gLxxvuq6 — jaris (@fake_jaris) July 11, 2022

this spoken word lip sync for your life when?? pic.twitter.com/xEbjm3Szmt — ???? (@aramnotagoat) July 11, 2022

This should be the next spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/Sv45uMA7g3 — Bosco (@hereisbosco) July 11, 2022

Oh… @RuPaulsDragRace is doing spoken word/monologues now?!?! Can't WAIT for them to do one from Elektra Abundance Wintour!! #DragRace #PoseFX — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 9, 2022

when will drag race do this spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/KVKcEFWuEi — Maffy (@matthewduchesne) July 10, 2022

This is the only logical choice for the next spoken word lip sync #AllStars7 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/kh0kg1xmTT — Tommy Byrne (@Tommy_Byrn) July 9, 2022

This needs to be the next Drag Race spoken word lip sync pic.twitter.com/zM6ueslEeP — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) July 9, 2022

If Drag Race needs an idea for their next spoken-word lipsync, I’ve got just the one: pic.twitter.com/WnHUCOxanV — Carly Rae PrEPsen (@JEBextor) July 9, 2022

imagine this as the next spoken word lip synch on drag race pic.twitter.com/5xSsGxHq6a — david (@thedaviddoes) July 10, 2022