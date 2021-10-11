Here’s what Biden said to mark National Coming Out Day

Despite the extraordinary progress our nation has made, our work to ensure the full promise of equality is not yet done. Anti-LGBTQ+ bills still proliferate in state legislatures.
Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character.
From acting on Day One to prevent and combat discrimination to enabling all qualified Americans – including transgender Americans – to serve their country in uniform, to defending the human rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world, my administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community
From defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality Act, we have more work to do to ensure that every American can live free of fear, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are or whom they love.
To LGBTQ+ people across the country, and especially those who are contemplating coming out: know that you are loved for who you are, you are admired for your courage, and you will have a community — and a nation — to welcome you. My Administration will always have your back, and we will continue fighting for the full measure of equality, dignity, and respect you deserve.”— President Joe Biden‘s statement recognizing National Coming Out Day on October 11, 2021.
4 Comments
Cam
Trump stated he would appoint judges to “overturn those awful LGBT rights rulings”
So nice to have a president like Biden who doesn’t hate us and acknowledges we’re part of the country.
Bengali
So true. I was Biden was a bit more lucid but he’s such a huge improvement over that monster fat slob who used to occupy the White House. Dems better get their shi* together though or we’re going to lose House, Senate and in 2024, the presidency. Biden won’t be fit to serve a 2nd term and I don’t believe Harris is the right person to take over nor would she be voted for in the numbers we need. I think we can count on our Democracy being destroyed if GOP wins 2022 House/Senate and then 2024 Presidency. If that happens I believe we’ll never have another fair election in our lifetimes.
ttm9
Please remember, it isn’t just about us gays that matters, Biden has made America the laughing stock of the world and he’s deep in the pockets of China and Russia. Biden is a disgrace!! I wish more gays would realize how TOTALLY AWFUL he is!! You are right about one thing Trojan boy, Biden should GO!!
trojanboy
Go Jo. Power to you.