Here’s your chance to have hot fantasy sex with a knight, a bard, a hunter, and a magician

While some fantasy role-playing video games, like Dragon Age Inquisition, offer players the chance to dabble in queer romances and sex scenes, it’s often as a side dish to the larger goal of fighting evil and saving the kingdom. But now there’s a fantasy game that puts gay romance as the main quest.

In The Alchemist, you play an alchemist apprentice beginning their fifth and final year of training. To cap off your learning, you join a merchant caravan to essentially serve as an emergency medic while the caravan members travel the dangerous terrain filled with bandits, wild animals, and other unexpected visitors.

During your travels, you meet Will, a romantic yet bossy hunter who’s interested in trapping more than just food; Duran, a horny knight who seems hot for one-night stands; Sulivan, a shy but kinky bard who wants to play you like a lute; and Nath, a joke-cracking magician who has some very charming tricks up his sleeve.

Now that we think of it, it’s a bit like cruising at a very gay Renaissance fair.

Like other visual novels, The Alchemist‘s storyline depends on which conversational and behavioral choices you make. But the game isn’t all chit-chat and cuddling — there’s healing to render, a landscape to explore, and many surprises that could push you and your suitors closer together or sadly apart.

The game was developed by Azephir, a French indie game developer who has also developed two other gay visual novels: The Gayandere, a horror story; and The Magic Mediator, a romance involving a strange inheritance.

You can play demo versions of those games or The Alchemist for free online. But you may feel inclined to buy the full version because, unlike the demo, it contains explicit nudity and sex scenes that certainly turn up the magical heat.

Of course, if gay video game romances are your thing, you can always try the very softcore Dream Daddy. Or you can simply drool over some hot queer male video game characters and others that just give us that special tingly feeling.

