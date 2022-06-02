alternative facts

Here’s the deal: Kellyanne Conway’s book is a flop

By · 7 comments

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway was reportedly paid several million dollars to write her memoir, “Alternative Facts” “Here’s the Deal”, which was published by Threshold Editions, a sub imprint at Simon & Schuster, last week. Unfortunately for the publisher, however, the investment doesn’t appear to have paid off.

Conway’s book sold just 25,000 copies in its first week, according to NPD Book Scan. And the second week is expected to sell even less.

Related: The 5 most ridiculous quotes from Kellyanne Conway’s new tell-all (so far)

Now, don’t get us wrong. A lot of books never move 25,000 copies. But when you compare Conway’s sales numbers to those of, say, Mary Trump, whose first book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” clocked 1.35 million copies its first week, or former national security adviser, John Bolton, whose book “The Room Where It Happened” sold 750,000 copies in its debut week, 25,000 copies isn’t nearly so remarkable.

That said, “Here’s the Deal” still managed to top the New York Times bestseller list for print and E-book nonfiction, which Conway wasted no time crowing about on social media:

People on Twitter, however, are not so impressed.

Here’s what they’re saying about the whole thing…

Also, the fact that “Here’s the Deal” landed on the New York Times bestseller list is not all that surprising given the seemingly never ending media blitz Conway has been on lately.

In the past week, she’s been everywhere, from CBS Mornings with Robin Roberts to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Here she is getting into a very heated argument with fellow Trump alum Alyssa Farah Griffin during her trainwreck visit to The View.