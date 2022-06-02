Here’s the deal: Kellyanne Conway’s book is a flop

Former White House propagandist Kellyanne Conway was reportedly paid several million dollars to write her memoir, “Alternative Facts” “Here’s the Deal”, which was published by Threshold Editions, a sub imprint at Simon & Schuster, last week. Unfortunately for the publisher, however, the investment doesn’t appear to have paid off.

Conway’s book sold just 25,000 copies in its first week, according to NPD Book Scan. And the second week is expected to sell even less.

Related: The 5 most ridiculous quotes from Kellyanne Conway’s new tell-all (so far)

Now, don’t get us wrong. A lot of books never move 25,000 copies. But when you compare Conway’s sales numbers to those of, say, Mary Trump, whose first book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” clocked 1.35 million copies its first week, or former national security adviser, John Bolton, whose book “The Room Where It Happened” sold 750,000 copies in its debut week, 25,000 copies isn’t nearly so remarkable.

That said, “Here’s the Deal” still managed to top the New York Times bestseller list for print and E-book nonfiction, which Conway wasted no time crowing about on social media:

#1 New York Times Bestseller “Here’s the Deal” is the only new book on the list, debuting at #1. https://t.co/Z93AiFrLn3 pic.twitter.com/qXEW4E4Lki — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) June 2, 2022

People on Twitter, however, are not so impressed.

Here’s what they’re saying about the whole thing…

Why is Kellyanne Conway’s book on the “nonfiction” list? — Mark (-) Mucci (@MLMucci) June 2, 2022

How many copies did the RNC buy? — Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) June 2, 2022

What do AR-15s and Kellyanne Conway’s new book have in common? Neither should be sold to the American public. — Purple Hayes (@RutherfordRocks) May 27, 2022

notable that there is 0 consumer appetite for the Kellyanne Conway book sales/image rehab media tour, and yet major outlets and TV networks are stuffing it down our throats anyway — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022

F^ck Kellyanne Conway and anyone who helps her promote her book which is ostensibly categorized as nonfiction but that everyone knows is really fiction – i.e., lies – because: alternative facts. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) May 31, 2022

Kellyanne Conway is soulless. No conscience. What happened to her? Was she always a pathological narcissist? Listened to her being interviewed this morning and she STILL can’t tell the truth! Don’t buy her book!! — mlk (@scarian4boyz) May 31, 2022

Dear mainstream media,

Please stop having Kellyanne Conway on your shows pedaling her bullshit book.

Let her slink back into the fetid pool of toxic waste from which she was spawn.

She’s profiting off of telling lies to the American people while emboldening a madman.

So stop. TY — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 31, 2022

If you buy this stupid book by Kellyanne Conway, you should feel deeply ashamed of yourself. Take a long look in the mirror and ask what it might be like to choose to be part of the solution instead of the problem. https://t.co/CSCacy4RGi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 29, 2022

Kellyanne Conway’s book is going to be a great read…..is an alternative fact. ‍♀️ — Ignorant Gun Nuts of 2022 (@Resister2022) June 1, 2022

Also, the fact that “Here’s the Deal” landed on the New York Times bestseller list is not all that surprising given the seemingly never ending media blitz Conway has been on lately.

In the past week, she’s been everywhere, from CBS Mornings with Robin Roberts to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Here she is getting into a very heated argument with fellow Trump alum Alyssa Farah Griffin during her trainwreck visit to The View.