Here’s why ‘Drag Race’ fans are furious with Spotify this week

Spoilers ahead for the finale of “Drag Race UK vs The World”.
Drag Race UK vs The World came to a glittery finish on Tuesday, as Blu Hydrangea lip-sync battled her way through Jujubee and Mo Heart to be crowned the first-ever “queen of the mothertuckin’ world.”
A much-discussed element of the latest Drag Race spinoff has been the grand prize. Instead of $100,000, the winning queen only receives the aforementioned title and the opportunity to record a duet with host RuPaul.
So fans were a bit surprised when that duet — “Champion (Ru X Blu)” — debuted on Spotify hours before the finale aired.
Some Reddit sleuths believe the song was accidentally released at midnight local time in New Zealand, but regardless of how it happened, the damage was done:
Spotify right now… ??? pic.twitter.com/KCSDAdrDAz
— RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans (@rpdrukfans) March 8, 2022
Spotify leaked who won drag race and here I am in a bar waiting to watch who won.
— hamzii -?????? GZB ? LOSTB (@himbohamza) March 8, 2022
Thanks a lot @Spotify for spoiling the finale of drag race UK vs the world, totally not fuming. ??
— Ry (@big_dumb_hoe) March 8, 2022
I JUST GOT FUCKING SPOILED FOR WHO WINS #DragRaceUK BECAUSE SPOTIFY PUT UP THE SINGLE WITH THE WINNER????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— CORU (@corulicious) March 8, 2022
me seeing on twitter that the winner leaked because they uploaded the track on spotify #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/67afGuVP6M
— ticker tape (@tickticktimer) March 8, 2022
Not long after the song effectively leaked the winner, Spotify suffered a major outage.
That led to some pretty hilarious comments:
Obsessed at Spotify accidentally spoiling Drag Race and deleting their account in response
— andy (@andyetc) March 8, 2022
Spotify shutting down their servers coz some intern accidentally uploaded the drag race winners single
— bbygorl (@jssown) March 8, 2022
Spotify is down because Michelle is at HQ tearing the place down because of the drag race leak #spotify
— Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) March 8, 2022
Here’s the duet with Ru and Blu:
DarkZephyr
This suggests to me that the winner knew she was the winner long before she actually won, which is weird. Unless both Mo AND Blu did duets with Ru!
BaltoSteve
I would suggest that the show was taped months ago and between then and now is when the song was recorded.
jackscott
Ru needs to open that purse and give some$ to the winner. How crazy is it that once folks make it they forget how hard it can be. Make thinks a little easier for others and help them out, especially if they win your show!!!
DarkZephyr
Isn’t the lack of a cash prize due to rules and regulations in the UK? At any rate, a Queen with a successful or memorable run on drag race makes the REAL money simply from being famous for having a successful or memorable run on Drag Race. Blu is not gonna go without $$$.
BaltoSteve
It’s all because it’s produced by the BBC.
Ronbo
THIS is the worst thing that has ever happened in the world?!? Russia is bombing, invading and killing Ukrainians vs. dragaholics having their little suprise ruioned?!? (not a surprise if you actually watched)
Dan Tracer, stop trolling twitter for stories. Twitter is for twits who have limited ability to make valid analysis or cogent arguments. It's porn for extremists; a money shot into the darkness by self-centered haters.
Ronbo
Oh yes, follow me on twitter as “Ronbolina”.
Invader7
Whatever..>So insignificant…