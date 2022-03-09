Here’s why ‘Drag Race’ fans are furious with Spotify this week

Spoilers ahead for the finale of “Drag Race UK vs The World”.

Drag Race UK vs The World came to a glittery finish on Tuesday, as Blu Hydrangea lip-sync battled her way through Jujubee and Mo Heart to be crowned the first-ever “queen of the mothertuckin’ world.”

A much-discussed element of the latest Drag Race spinoff has been the grand prize. Instead of $100,000, the winning queen only receives the aforementioned title and the opportunity to record a duet with host RuPaul.

So fans were a bit surprised when that duet — “Champion (Ru X Blu)” — debuted on Spotify hours before the finale aired.

Some Reddit sleuths believe the song was accidentally released at midnight local time in New Zealand, but regardless of how it happened, the damage was done:

Spotify right now… ??? pic.twitter.com/KCSDAdrDAz — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans (@rpdrukfans) March 8, 2022

Spotify leaked who won drag race and here I am in a bar waiting to watch who won. — hamzii -?????? GZB ? LOSTB (@himbohamza) March 8, 2022

Thanks a lot @Spotify for spoiling the finale of drag race UK vs the world, totally not fuming. ?? — Ry (@big_dumb_hoe) March 8, 2022

I JUST GOT FUCKING SPOILED FOR WHO WINS #DragRaceUK BECAUSE SPOTIFY PUT UP THE SINGLE WITH THE WINNER???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — CORU (@corulicious) March 8, 2022

me seeing on twitter that the winner leaked because they uploaded the track on spotify #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/67afGuVP6M — ticker tape (@tickticktimer) March 8, 2022

Not long after the song effectively leaked the winner, Spotify suffered a major outage.

That led to some pretty hilarious comments:

Obsessed at Spotify accidentally spoiling Drag Race and deleting their account in response — andy (@andyetc) March 8, 2022

Spotify shutting down their servers coz some intern accidentally uploaded the drag race winners single — bbygorl (@jssown) March 8, 2022

Spotify is down because Michelle is at HQ tearing the place down because of the drag race leak #spotify — Yshee Black (@ysheeblack) March 8, 2022

Here’s the duet with Ru and Blu: