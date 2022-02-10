“soup nazi”

Here’s why everyone is laughing at Marjorie Taylor Greene today

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Twitter)
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Twitter)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being mocked online (again!) after once again drawing upon Nazi-related comparisons.

During an interview on One America News Network, Greene ranted about Nancy Pelosi using capitol police as “pawns” and sending them to the offices of Representatives to “investigate” them.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress,” she said.

You can watch below.

Related: WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene is put in her place by phone-in caller

As many pointed out, gazpacho is a cold, tomato soup. The Nazi police Greene intended to reference were the Gestapo.

Online, the response was swift.

Related: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 2022 just got off to a bad start

Greene had her personal Twitter account permanently banned in January after she continually pushed harmful vaccine and Covid misinformation. Her official Representative’s Twitter account is still active. Perhaps wishing to show she’s capable of laughing at her own mistakes, Greene posted a tweet referencing the incident: “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

We’d almost credit her with some wit … if the satire account Ms. Betty Bowers, among others, hadn’t made a very similar joke an hour beforehand.

Others were similarly unimpressed.

This is not the first time Greene’s Nazi-based comments have made headlines. Last June she was forced to apologize after comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust. Following an educational trip to the Holocaust Museum in DC, Greene later apologized for her “offensive” comparison.