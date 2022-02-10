Here’s why everyone is laughing at Marjorie Taylor Greene today

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being mocked online (again!) after once again drawing upon Nazi-related comparisons.

During an interview on One America News Network, Greene ranted about Nancy Pelosi using capitol police as “pawns” and sending them to the offices of Representatives to “investigate” them.

“Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress,” she said.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany’s secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

As many pointed out, gazpacho is a cold, tomato soup. The Nazi police Greene intended to reference were the Gestapo.

Online, the response was swift.

At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago https://t.co/SGMheBuFzn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2022

Overheard: Marjorie Taylor Greene keeps talking about Nancy Pelosi’s “Gazpacho” and now I want the recipe. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now attacking Speaker Pelosi’s “gazpacho police,” referring to the Nazi Gestapo. First, Nazi comparisons are unbecoming of a Congresswoman. Second, I am not surprised Marge does not know the difference between gazpacho and Gestapo. — Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) February 9, 2022

Reminder: no one is “spying” on your staff; you work for the American taxpayer. Your records should be public record, FFS. You’re a member of the U.S. federal government. Your work should be 100% transparent unless you’re dealing with classified information. — Mark Twain (@OurRepublic12) February 9, 2022

“Democrats are trying to implement Sangria Law!” – Probably Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 9, 2022

For the record, Marjorie is also worried about being subpiñaed by the Jan 6 colada. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2022

Greene had her personal Twitter account permanently banned in January after she continually pushed harmful vaccine and Covid misinformation. Her official Representative’s Twitter account is still active. Perhaps wishing to show she’s capable of laughing at her own mistakes, Greene posted a tweet referencing the incident: “No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.”

No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.#Gazpacho #Gestapo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 9, 2022

We’d almost credit her with some wit … if the satire account Ms. Betty Bowers, among others, hadn’t made a very similar joke an hour beforehand.

BREAKING: “The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2022

Others were similarly unimpressed.

This took hours to craft?

Bisque, please. — Schrödinger’s Litter Box (@Brewjew308) February 9, 2022

This is not the first time Greene’s Nazi-based comments have made headlines. Last June she was forced to apologize after comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust. Following an educational trip to the Holocaust Museum in DC, Greene later apologized for her “offensive” comparison.