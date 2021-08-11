Here’s exactly how Kristen Chenoweth knew she was dating a gay man

“[It only happened] once… He recognized my Louboutins. When you’re dating a man and he knows the brand of your shoes, immediately break up with him and become best friends.
You know, I love my gays. I just don’t want to marry one. That’s all.”— Actress Kristen Chenoweth responding to a question from Los Angeles Magazine about whether she’s ever dated a gay man. Chenoweth’s character in the musical satire series Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), Mildred Layton, is married to the closeted Reverend Layton (Fred Armisen).
fpcinnyc
I LOVE her for this. I used to give similar advice to my two younger sisters.
missvamp
truth. when they know make up & fashion brands as well as or better than you- they are queer. they are not datable, they are your new bestie.
greekboy
Oh! She loves her gays. Must be related to Donald Trump and Kathie what’s her name as they both said the same thing. Go suck a tail pipe
jonasalden
I don’t think she said it in that spirit, ditto for Kathie Griffin. Intentions are (almost) everything, and word choice follows in importance. I agree, that “lap dog” expression is unfortunate and she might consider the company she’s in when she uses it. She’s a Broadway chick (see now I’m doing it. Somebody somewhere hates that word and rightfully so) and therefore immersed in gay energy and no doubt loving of it, but “my gays” clearly fell wrong with someone, in this case with you. My thought was “THE gays” sounds bad, whereas “MY” gays tells me about her social world. But I understand your point, but am not sure she’s deserving of the tail pipe.
JackBristow
I love Kristen Chenoweth, but it is disappointing that she would say “I love my gays”. I’m sure she means it genuinely, and wholeheartedly, but I still feel somewhat uneasy when a group of people is objectified in that manner. Kathy Griffin does it as well. Am I the only one?