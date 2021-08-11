Here’s exactly how Kristen Chenoweth knew she was dating a gay man

“[It only happened] once… He recognized my Louboutins. When you’re dating a man and he knows the brand of your shoes, immediately break up with him and become best friends.

You know, I love my gays. I just don’t want to marry one. That’s all.”— Actress Kristen Chenoweth responding to a question from Los Angeles Magazine about whether she’s ever dated a gay man. Chenoweth’s character in the musical satire series Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+), Mildred Layton, is married to the closeted Reverend Layton (Fred Armisen).