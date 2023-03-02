Here’s where to find the highest percentage tops, bottoms, and vers hookups around the world

Trying to find a compatible sexual partner just got a little easier.
If you’ve ever wondered where locating a hookup that matches your preferred role is most likely to occur then Grindr has come to the rescue with new information detailing where all the tops and bottoms in the world really are.
Taking a cue from Spotify’s year-end analysis of listeners’ habits, Grindr has crunched the numbers from anonymous user data over the last year to pinpoint the countries in which app users most self-identify as tops, bottoms, vers, or those that don’t engage in any “butt stuff,” aka sides.
Whether you are a Dom Top or a Total Bottom, make sure to consult Grindr Unwrapped 2022 before confirming any upcoming travel plans.
The countries with the highest percentage of tops were:
- Bolivia
- USA
- South Korea
- Greece
- India
If you are looking for one those magical “city of bottoms,” then head to:
- Denmark
- Japan
- Serbia
- South Africa
- Peru
Queer folks who like it both ways are more likely to meet their fellow vers buds in:
- Russia
- Finland
- Croatia
- Germany
- Taiwan
And if you’re not into penetrative play at all, the nations with the most sides are:
- China
- New Zealand
- Costa Rica
- Australia
- Singapore
The app also found that Washington, D.C. had the most active users on the site, “hung” was the most searched profile tag, and “fwb” (friends with benefits) was the most commonly displayed profile tag.
Happy hunting!
Neoprene
There are NO gays in Russia. But if there were, they’d be ONLY tops. DA!
Denver_Bear
So where is one to find all of these tops in the USA?? I think they’re mythical creatures!
thisisnotreal
i mean, not to toot my own horn but *cough cough*
Tad
Hate the term “sides” to describe us oral-only guys. Like a side dish or a blowjob on the side. So insulting. But the stats sure make me want to move to new Zealand or Australia….not China, however. Singapore has a lot of Aussies and Chinese or maybe there’s an influence there. Fascinating. But PLEASE let’s drop the use of the term side to describe guys like me….OK?
Chaz
Thank you for the chuckle. This is amusing. Do they get these stats purely by what people put into their profiles?
Where is Brazil in all this lol?
Raphael
I don’t think Grindr is as popular here to make the cut, Scruff and Tinder seems to be the preference.
My2CentsWorth
Tad, I just read a news article on the high risks of oral sex. I wonder why no one has ever come up with a match-making service that includes optional services that would enable the couple, after they meet and decide to make a go out of the match, to go together to a clinic (or doctor’s office) for STD tests. The combined test results would be given to each participant.
This could reduce the risk of STDs (assuming that neither engaged in sex just before getting the tests).
bachy
I’m not so sure that gay dating apps are the best indicator of the types of guys you find out in the field. I’ve been pretty active and never used Grindr, Scruff or any of the other apps.
My2CentsWorth
That is because people will lie.
If the U. S. had an ideal type of national health care (it now has what the Obama administration was just barely able to get enacted) it would include annual, or twice-a-year, comprehensive medical check-ups that would include tests for a variety of things including STDs.
I suspect that the savings would more than offset the cost. Especially, if the providers were mostly non-profit HMOs