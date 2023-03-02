Here’s where to find the highest percentage tops, bottoms, and vers hookups around the world

Trying to find a compatible sexual partner just got a little easier.

If you’ve ever wondered where locating a hookup that matches your preferred role is most likely to occur then Grindr has come to the rescue with new information detailing where all the tops and bottoms in the world really are.

Taking a cue from Spotify’s year-end analysis of listeners’ habits, Grindr has crunched the numbers from anonymous user data over the last year to pinpoint the countries in which app users most self-identify as tops, bottoms, vers, or those that don’t engage in any “butt stuff,” aka sides.

Whether you are a Dom Top or a Total Bottom, make sure to consult Grindr Unwrapped 2022 before confirming any upcoming travel plans.

The countries with the highest percentage of tops were:

Bolivia USA South Korea Greece India

If you are looking for one those magical “city of bottoms,” then head to:

Denmark Japan Serbia South Africa Peru

Queer folks who like it both ways are more likely to meet their fellow vers buds in:

Russia Finland Croatia Germany Taiwan

And if you’re not into penetrative play at all, the nations with the most sides are:

China New Zealand Costa Rica Australia Singapore

The app also found that Washington, D.C. had the most active users on the site, “hung” was the most searched profile tag, and “fwb” (friends with benefits) was the most commonly displayed profile tag.

Happy hunting!

