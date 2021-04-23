Here’s the first look at Ewan McGregor as the gay designer in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’

Fans of fashion, queer history, and 1970s hedonism, mark your calendars: Halston, the new Ryan Murphy-produced series about the famed fashion designer debuts on Netflix May 14. We’ve got the first look at the cast.

Halston will follow the meteoric rise of the single-named designer, played in the series by Ewan McGregor. His designs–noted for only having a single seam–made a huge impression on the fashion world, as did his model entourage of “Halstonettes” as he called them. His muses also included pop culture figures such as Pat Ast, Anjelica Houston, and, in particular, Liza Minnelli who began wearing the designer’s clothes at all her public appearances.

The new series, which also stars Rory Culkin as Halston’s longtime friend, Joel Schumacher (yes, director of The Lost Boys), and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, will trace the rise of Halston in the fashion world to become an icon of the 1970s before drug addiction and bad business decisions brought his empire crashing down. He died of AIDS in 1990.

Have a look at these “Polaroid” shots (something the designer loved) of the cast. Halston comes to Netflix May 14.