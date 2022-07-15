Here’s how ‘Flowers in the Attic’ star Luke Fetherston responded when he was told to stay in the closet

If you’ve ever seen Flowers In The Attic, then you know there are certain secrets that are probably better off locked away.

But, when it comes to being gay, we’re surprised to hear that there are still actors being told they should stay in the closet for the sake of their careers.

At least, that’s been the experience of British actor Luke Fetherston, who is currently starring in Lifetime’s prequel miniseries, Flowers In The Attic: The Origin.

The dashing star revealed to Attitude that he was “very recently” told by a former co-star that he should hide his sexuality if he wants to continue to work in entertainment. While he stressed that the comment came from a protective place of love—”she grew up in a different time”—he was still shocked by the bizarre advice.

“Have I ever worried? Yes, I have worried about announcing it,” Fetherston admitted. “As I said, it’s not something I think anyone needs to scream and shout about because what does it matter? I’m playing a gay role. And I’m a gay man. Why wouldn’t I say that?”

With major strides toward inclusive media representation being made in recent years, it feels a bit surprising to hear that young, queer actors are still being pushed to stay closeted. But that’s the unfortunate reality of things, as Fetherston tells it.

“I’m sure the majority of us have been told to hide our sexuality. I can’t imagine meeting a gay actor that hasn’t been told that. Yeah, it’s crazy. So, until we don’t have to do that, then, yes, I believe it’s important that gay people are cast as gay characters. It’s the most authentic option.”

For the record, Fetherston does, indeed, play gay in Flowers In The Attic: The Origin. His Joel Foxworth is the youngest of a wealthy Virginia family in the mid-1900s who, despite their manners, are sincerely messed up.

As the story unfolds, Joel begins to discover his own sexuality and even finds a love interest in the housekeeper, Harry (Jordan Peters)—developments which lead his bug-nuts brood to take extreme measures.

Of course, the prequel’s shocking moments are likely not too surprising at all if you’re familiar with author V.C. Andrews’ gothic source novel—or perhaps its 1987 film adaptation—which is infamous for its inclusion of sibling incest.

But The Origin has plenty else on its mind across four movie-length “episodes,” including Joel Foxworth’s burgeoning romance, which Fetherston calls the “most authentic, natural, genuine portrayal of love in the series.”

For Fethertson, the role feels like a rare opportunity for him, as a gay man, to play gay—something he’s hopeful will only become more and more common in the future:

“I don’t feel like anyone’s sexuality is anyone else’s business. I would love for that to be the case. However, at the moment, if we can encourage gay actors to play gay roles and to talk about it, I think it is important to do so for the younger generation, and for the industry, the networks, the casting directors, and directors to see that it doesn’t matter.”

