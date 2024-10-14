Jai The Gentleman inside of his production studio, The Back Room in Atlanta, GA

While mainstream companies dominate the entertainment industry, Black LGBTQ-owned businesses highlight diversity, inclusion, and authenticity. These companies provide innovative content and create safe spaces where underrepresented voices flourish.

Tyler Perry built his multi-million dollar sound stage in Atlanta, where several productions, including television and films, are being brought to life.

The Black LGBTQ+ community puts itself in the driver’s seat when it develops programming. Jordan E. Cooper, for example, is the showrunner of a hit show for BET. He also writes and stars in the critically acclaimed Tony-nominated Broadway shows Ain’t No Mo and Oh Happy Day!

In the Native Son post, “10 Black Queer Podcasts We’re Obsessed With” creators like Surface Level and Busy Boys Uncensored, showed how creatives are using lived experiences to inform and entertain the community.

Jai The Gentleman is among the creatives looking to broaden the media landscape.

“There is something special about when we can get together in a space for us and by us,” he says.

His podcast, Dear Black Gay Man, is produced in Atlanta. This season marks the first time he and his team are creating content in a studio dedicated to Black queer-led entertainment, a space he calls “The Back Door.”

The commitment to keeping Black dollars within Black culture is a driving force behind the launch of the studio. Dear Black Gay Men‘s goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem for Black businesses.

“With the launch of our new studio, we’re not just telling stories—we’re building a home for Black queer creativity,” says Jai.

For now, he is producing his podcast out of the location. The space is also set up to record videos, music, and other forms of entertainment.

How can you support Black queer creators?

Attend Events: Go to shows, screenings, and parties hosted by Black LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Social Media: Follow, share, and promote the work of these businesses and the artists they represent. Social media amplifies voices and helps them reach a wider audience.

Crowdfunding: Many small businesses rely on crowdfunding platforms. Supporting these projects helps entrepreneurs finance their productions.

Partnerships and Collaborations: If you’re in the industry, consider partnering with Black LGBTQ-owned businesses for your next project. These collaborations can benefit both parties by blending resources and creative talents.

Small Black LGBTQ-owned businesses in the entertainment industry are more than just creative enterprises—they are vital cultural hubs that foster inclusion, representation, and community.

As they continue to thrive in the face of adversity, supporting these businesses will ensure that diverse stories are told, voices are heard, and the entertainment industry evolves to reflect the richness of the communities it serves.

“By having this space, I hope to inspire other Black queer creatives to take a big chance on themselves,” says Jai.