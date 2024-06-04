Here’s how Diplo, Kylie Minogue, Trixie Mattel & more of our favorite pop stars are celebrating Pride this year

“I’m Coming Out.” “Born This Way.” “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).”

What would this season be without our anthems?

Thankfully, there’s a longstanding tradition of celebration between pop stars and Pride Month. And this year, so far, is no different.

From last weekend’s Outloud Pride Festival in West Hollywood, to heartfelt declarations onstage, and their own social media accounts, our favorite musicians are coming out loud-and-proud with their Pride Month wishes.

If music has gotten this gay and we’re only one weekend into Pride, we can’t wait to see how things get by the end of the month.

Here are 10 of our favorite Pride messages from LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

1. Diplo

Everyone say, “Thank you, Diplo!” Our favorite “not not gay” music producer kicked off Pride Month on a mountain, naked, spread eagle, and with a rainbow sprouting from, erm, his crotch. (Country crooner Orville Peck wrote in response, “This reminds me of the night we met ☺️” LOL.)

Diplo’s Instagram post, captioned “Happy Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈,” arrived ahead of his June 2nd performance at WeHo’s Outloud Pride festival. Not only did he leave the crowd (and his IG followers) parched, but his bombastic set included appearances from both Big Freedia and Bebe Rexha.