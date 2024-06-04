Entertainment*
Here’s how Diplo, Kylie Minogue, Trixie Mattel & more of our favorite pop stars are celebrating Pride this year

By Carson Mlnarik June 4, 2024 at 4:00pm
Three panel image. On the left, Trixie Mattel poses in drag makeup and smiles. In the middle, Kylie Minogue poses smiling and performing onstage. On the right, Diplo poses in a yellow tux.

“I’m Coming Out.” “Born This Way.” “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).”

What would this season be without our anthems?

Thankfully, there’s a longstanding tradition of celebration between pop stars and Pride Month. And this year, so far, is no different.

From last weekend’s Outloud Pride Festival in West Hollywood, to heartfelt declarations onstage, and their own social media accounts, our favorite musicians are coming out loud-and-proud with their Pride Month wishes.

If music has gotten this gay and we’re only one weekend into Pride, we can’t wait to see how things get by the end of the month.

Here are 10 of our favorite Pride messages from LGBTQ+ artists and allies.

1. Diplo

Everyone say, “Thank you, Diplo!” Our favorite “not not gay” music producer kicked off Pride Month on a mountain, naked, spread eagle, and with a rainbow sprouting from, erm, his crotch. (Country crooner Orville Peck wrote in response, “This reminds me of the night we met ☺️” LOL.)

Diplo’s Instagram post, captioned “Happy Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈,” arrived ahead of his June 2nd performance at WeHo’s Outloud Pride festival. Not only did he leave the crowd (and his IG followers) parched, but his bombastic set included appearances from both Big Freedia and Bebe Rexha.

Related*

2. Trixie Mattel

Pride Month can be rough. Even if you’re a drag queen multi-hyphenate with your own reality TV show, motel, and headlining DJ stint at WeHo’s Outloud Pride fest. Trixie Mattel shared a hilarious clip of her spinning Len’s 1999 classic “Steal My Sunshine,” although her massive blonde wig –– and a gust of wind –– presented a bit of an issue. (“Can you guys see me,” she yelled through a sea of fluff.)

That being said, a full month of LGBTQ+ chaos is already taking its toll. “Two days into Pride and already sick,” she posted a day later, adding, “[I’m] exhausted from being the only one willing to be horny on main.” Stars, they’re just like us!

3. Kylie Minogue

Queen Kylie celebrated Pride Month with a stunning performance in WeHo on June 2nd. Mother Minogue played an iconic mix of bops like “Slow,” “All the Lovers,” “Spinning Around,” and debuted new track “Midnight Ride” featuring Orville Peck and Diplo. (Can you say Pride anthem?!)

Still, the most iconic moment came en route. Kylie spotted a fan wearing a “Padam Padam” shirt and her driver pulled over. “I just wanted to say ‘Padam’ to you,” she told the man, before taking a selfie. Can you say “luckiest gay in the world”?!

4. Adele

Adele will NOT stand for any Pride slander at her shows. Accidental or on purpose.

During a June 1st show of her Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, a man shouted something from the audience. The “Rolling in the Deep” queen –– who stuck up for a sobbing, young male fan last year –– thought she heard, “Pride sucks.” Which did not fly. “Are you f*cking stupid,” the Brit queen said. “Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

Apparently, additional footage clarified the man actually yelled “Work sucks.” Regardless, we’re glad to see Adele is on her ally A-game this Pride season!

5. Countess Luann

@countessluann

HAPPY PRIDE, BITCHES! See you this week in Dublin, Brighton, Manchester, and London – get the last tickets at countessluann.com 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – countessluann

Is anyone having a better Pride Month than Countess Luann?

The former Real Housewives of New York star –– and rising cabaret singer –– just headlined London’s Mighty Hoopla festival alongside pop faves like Nelly Furtado and JoJo Siwa. (“HAPPY PRIDE, B*TCHES,” she wrote on TikTok with a clip of honorary gay anthem “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”) Furthermore, she’ll be making her way to the Big Apple for Pride weekend, playing Ladyland Festival with Tinashe, Slayyyter, and Baby Tate.

As the 59-year-old says, “Chic, c’est la vie.”

6. Tove Lo

Swedish pop queen Tove Lo celebrated with some “gay feels at a straight wedding.”

“All my beautiful queer people out there, I hope you’re being celebrated and celebrating yourselves,” she told fans in a video, admitting she’s been a “bad gay” since she’s at “a straight wedding.” Considering it was her brother’s big day, we’ll give her a pass! Ha!

And as she promised, she’ll be making up for it for the rest of June with new EP Heat, dropping on the 14th.

7. JORDY

Ahead of his horny and gay-centric pop album Sex With Myself (which drops on June 14), JORDY took to Instagram to tell his 237K followers what Pride Month means to him.

“I feel so lucky that I get to do what I do as a completely out queer artist,” he wrote. “I feel so lucky to live in a time where queer art is being celebrated. I feel so lucky to be gay, to be a part of this community, and to have the opportunities to celebrate love and authenticity with you all.”

“Nice Things” indeed!

8. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was not being too loud in Lyon, France when she took a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at her first Eras Tour show of the month.

“Happy Pride Month, Lyon,” the resident pop queen exclaimed to yet another sold-out crowd. The proclamation came during –– when else? –– a performance of her LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” as the massive stage transformed into a rainbow and fans’ light-up bracelets flashed a sea of color. Well played, Tay!

9. Ben Platt (and friends)

Ben Platt kicked off Pride Month with a literal audience at Palace Theatre. The 30-year-old is in the midst of an 18-show residency to celebrate new album Honeymind. But after bringing out fiancé Noah Galvin for a cover of Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus‘ “II Most Wanted” the night before, Platt dedicated June 1st to Broadway.

“It’s the first night of Pride, so I thought we should make a little history,” he told fans before reuniting with Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss for “Only Us.” Later, Rachel Zegler joined him for a beautiful rendition of “You Matter to Me” from Waitress. Our little gay musical theater hearts are singing!

10. Troye Sivan

As if his unhinged Something to Give Each Other tour wasn’t enough, Troye Sivan rung in the holiday with a pic of him performing “Rush” and a candid snap in his “One of Your Girls” drag.

While Troye kept it short and sweet (“Happy pride,” he wrote), his followers were certainly parched. Even adult film star Austin Wolff weighed in, writing, “Happy Pride” with a heart in every color. LOL.

Keep the celebration going all month long with Queerty’s 2024 Pride Playlist, now streaming on Spotify.

