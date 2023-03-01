Here’s how Gay Twitter™ celebrated the 2023 Queerties

As the viral TikTok sound goes, “Girl, we had a time last night!”
The 2023 Queerties have officially come and gone, leaving only unforgettable memories, a couple hangovers, and a landslide of social media posts from the LGBTQ+ Glitterati™.
“Best Read”-nominated author Rasheed Newson put it best: “The crowd was hot and the drinks were strong! Fabulous!”
With attendees getting ready for the night ahead, some truly iconic wins, and nominees grabbing a consolatory bite on the way home, folks documented the whole experience over on Twitter.
Here’s what our faves and fans had to tweet about last night’s Queerties…
If that’s not enough Queerties coverage goodness, we’ve got you covered.
Check out more (and we mean WAY more) content from last night over on our Instagram Highlight reel!