Here’s how Gay Twitter™ celebrated the 2023 Queerties

As the viral TikTok sound goes, “Girl, we had a time last night!”

The 2023 Queerties have officially come and gone, leaving only unforgettable memories, a couple hangovers, and a landslide of social media posts from the LGBTQ+ Glitterati™.

“Best Read”-nominated author Rasheed Newson put it best: “The crowd was hot and the drinks were strong! Fabulous!”

With attendees getting ready for the night ahead, some truly iconic wins, and nominees grabbing a consolatory bite on the way home, folks documented the whole experience over on Twitter.

Here’s what our faves and fans had to tweet about last night’s Queerties…

Putting my look together for the #Queerties tonight pic.twitter.com/1orTbd3pVq — MikeMGTV (@MikeMGTV) March 1, 2023

Last nights look hosting the #queerties red carpet with @justmartindale ! Such a great time! pic.twitter.com/GVoHaSAGxh — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) March 1, 2023

celebrating 6 years of being HIV+ at the @Queerty Awards tonight in Hollywood with some of my favs. ?? #Queerties pic.twitter.com/M4OtciGWq8 — ross alan (@rossalanmusic) March 1, 2023

the audacity of @TheBiancaDelRio to look this good at the Queerties! The unmitigated gall! pic.twitter.com/o5648cRO1H — m (@elaine_stritch) March 1, 2023

My #Queerties date is cuter than yours ??



Thanks for voting me Future All Stars! ?@JackFedYT you cool or whatever ? pic.twitter.com/kHYi5uegJT — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) March 1, 2023

About Last Night ??? Thank You Guys!!!!

Styled By Me Mejor Amigo @KennyNoahCortez ??

Thank You @queerty ? pic.twitter.com/5ZTiYla0qZ — IAmTonyTweets (@iamtonytalks) March 1, 2023

I had a great time @Queerty Awards! I didn’t win. But my nomination (for BEST READ for writing “My Government Means to Kill Me”) got me into the party. The crowd was hot and the drinks were strong! Fabulous! pic.twitter.com/wMWoV2kLyo — Rasheed Newson (@RasheedNewson) March 1, 2023

This was the best part of the #queerties. pic.twitter.com/vWtlwT4OLK — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 1, 2023

Lost the Queerty but got this! pic.twitter.com/tDvvE4ELyA — ZEE MACHINE (@ZeeMachineMusic) March 1, 2023

