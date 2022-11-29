Here’s what we know about Kellyanne’s five hours of testimony before the January 6 committee

Kellyanne Conway testified for nearly five hours–yes, five hours!–before the January 6 committee yesterday during what we’re guessing was a largely fact-free, closed-door meeting with investigators.

The committee has remained tip-lipped about the former White House propagandist’s appearance. While it didn’t publicly issue her a subpoena, aides have refused to say whether she was issued one privately.

Conway claims she appeared “voluntarily”, but given her penchant for lying alternative facts, we’re not convinced.

Per NBC News:

The closed-door meeting took place at the O’Neill House Office Building, where Conway was seen entering a conference room with attorney Emmet Flood, a lawyer in former President Donald Trump’s White House. Conway spoke to the committee on the record, two sources familiar with her appearance said. Speaking to reporters around 3 p.m. after the meeting ended, Conway said she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment at any point Monday.

The committee purportedly grilled the 55-year-old, whose memoir Here’s The Deal was one of the biggest book bombs of 2022, about reports that she told several people Donald Trump admitted to her privately that he lost 2020 election despite publicly claiming otherwise.

When asked about her testimony leaving the O’Neill House Office Building yesterday, Conway told reporters, “I can’t say what I was asked about in the interview.”

She added that she last spoke to the ex-president last week but that she didn’t mention she was meeting with the committee, telling reporters, “He doesn’t know that from me. He may know that from you.”

CNN adds:

Conway’s interview demonstrates the committee is still working to complete its investigation while simultaneously working to finish its final report ahead of the Republican takeover of Congress in January. Members of the committee are in active discussions about what to include in the panel’s final report, which they’ve said will be released by the end of the year. The members expect it will focus on issues beyond how Trump’s efforts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power fueled the violence that day. The report will effectively serve as the committee’s closing statement but with less than two months left before the panel expires, as Republicans will take over the majority of the House in January.

Now, some tweets…

Last picture of Kellyanne Conway before she placed her hand on the Bible and spontaneously burst into flames. pic.twitter.com/CDZ1GwH89O — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) November 29, 2022

While Kellyanne Conway is being deposed before the Jan 6th Committee, your friendly reminder that she is nothing more than a liar.

She lies about everything.

Big and small.

Oh, and it’s worth pointing out that she supported trump before the insurrection & she supports him still. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) November 28, 2022

Kellyanne Conway… what a mess. — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) November 28, 2022

I hope they question Kellyanne Conway about this unfortunate moment. WTF was she thinking? pic.twitter.com/uLoek4Je9f — Jen (@JenTusch) November 28, 2022

I wish they'd televise Kellyanne Conway's appearance before the J6 committee today, just so we could hear Liz Cheney say, "No 'alternative facts' please." — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 28, 2022

Was Kellyanne Conway aware that under oath alternative facts are called perjury? — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) November 28, 2022

The Jan. 6 committee deserves an award for listening to this liar for nearly 5 hours https://t.co/UTJZ9Qa1uH — Piyush Mittal ???? (@piyushmittal) November 29, 2022

Kellyanne Conway spilled the alternative beans today. I wonder how fast it took her to call Donald and reassure him she lied? — James Tate (@JamesTate121) November 29, 2022

"Kellyanne Conway" History will remember Kellyanne for her fantastical rapid fire delivery of alternative facts and her bravery at the The Battle Of Bowling Green. pic.twitter.com/PxS0gtKDWX — ?Sharon ?? #DefendDemocracy (@A_NHDogLover) November 28, 2022

Pathological lying MAGA sycophant Kellyanne CONway was deposed by the January 6 Committee earlier this morning. Her alternative facts would be considered perjury, so she’d do best to finally tell the truth for once in her miserable life. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 28, 2022

