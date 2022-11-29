loose lips

Here’s what we know about Kellyanne’s five hours of testimony before the January 6 committee

By

Kellyanne Conway testified for nearly five hours–yes, five hours!–before the January 6 committee yesterday during what we’re guessing was a largely fact-free, closed-door meeting with investigators.

The committee has remained tip-lipped about the former White House propagandist’s appearance. While it didn’t publicly issue her a subpoena, aides have refused to say whether she was issued one privately.

Conway claims she appeared “voluntarily”, but given her penchant for lying alternative facts, we’re not convinced.

Per NBC News:

The closed-door meeting took place at the O’Neill House Office Building, where Conway was seen entering a conference room with attorney Emmet Flood, a lawyer in former President Donald Trump’s White House.

Conway spoke to the committee on the record, two sources familiar with her appearance said.

Speaking to reporters around 3 p.m. after the meeting ended, Conway said she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment at any point Monday.

The committee purportedly grilled the 55-year-old, whose memoir Here’s The Deal was one of the biggest book bombs of 2022, about reports that she told several people Donald Trump admitted to her privately that he lost 2020 election despite publicly claiming otherwise.

When asked about her testimony leaving the O’Neill House Office Building yesterday, Conway told reporters, “I can’t say what I was asked about in the interview.”

She added that she last spoke to the ex-president last week but that she didn’t mention she was meeting with the committee, telling reporters, “He doesn’t know that from me. He may know that from you.”

CNN adds:

Conway’s interview demonstrates the committee is still working to complete its investigation while simultaneously working to finish its final report ahead of the Republican takeover of Congress in January.

Members of the committee are in active discussions about what to include in the panel’s final report, which they’ve said will be released by the end of the year. The members expect it will focus on issues beyond how Trump’s efforts to prevent the peaceful transfer of power fueled the violence that day.

The report will effectively serve as the committee’s closing statement but with less than two months left before the panel expires, as Republicans will take over the majority of the House in January.

Now, some tweets…

Related: Kellyanne’s comments from Monday about Tuesday’s midterms have aged worse than milk by Wednesday