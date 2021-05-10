Here’s where MJ Rodriguez is headed after ‘Pose’

With Pose now entering its final season, star MJ Rodriguez has already landed a job on a new series. The actress will star opposite SNL alum Maya Rudolph in a new sitcom for Apple TV.

Variety reports that the show–which Apple announced in March–will follow a woman named Molly (played by Rudolph) who inherits 87 billion dollars after she’s abandoned by her husband. Rodriguez will take on the role of Sophia, the head of a non-profit funded by Molly.

Related: MJ Rodriguez kicks down a new door with her new role in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

As the house mother Blanca on Pose, Rodriguez has earned wide acclaim for her performance. In addition to her work on the show, she also starred in the musical Saturday Church, and had guest spots on the TV series Nurse Jackie and Luke Cage. In 2019, she also appeared on stage as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the prestigious Pasadena Playhouse. In addition to her acting work, Rodriguez also serves as a spokesperson for the beauty brand Olay Body.