If your energy levels are not up to par with your ambition, you’re not alone. From a 24-news cycle always in crisis to the unending hustles of everyday life, there’s no shame in feeling exhausted. In fact, it’s the new norm.

But what if you could overcome low energy without caffeinating yourself into an anxiety attack?

There’s a fitness secret to happiness. Regular exercise boosts your energy and endorphin levels to help you live your best life. Forget about all the other reasons social media says you should hit the gym: Feeling good should be your main priority, and that will impress your gym crush more than anything else.

Consider your fitness routine as unique as your personality. Figure out what works for you, and then use your Big Fitness Energy™ to slay, werk, and Yass, Queen! your way to the good life while meeting many fellow travelers along the way.

1. Signs of Low E (low energy)

Low energy negatively impacts your life, physically and mentally. So if you’ve been putting off doing laundry for a month or can’t finish that work project, you could benefit from finding your Big Fitness Energy™. Being tired might seem like the wrong time to exercise, but on the contrary, you might actually feel tired due to a lack of exercise. Signs of fatigue include chronic tiredness, low motivation, poor concentration, slowed reflexes, reduced immune system function, headaches, and appetite loss, among other maladies. Picking up a fitness routine will also help you get better sleep.

2. Low E is a more common problem than you think

A sedentary lifestyle is associated with fatigue and depression. A national survey commissioned by Planet Fitness found that nearly 9 in 10 (89 percent) of people lack high energy, with 50 percent blaming “Low E” on aging and 42 percent saying their energy plummets when stressed or worried. Who wants to be part of these dismal statistics?

Eighty-nine percent of people said they would be willing to give up something they cherish just to have high energy for a year, including online shopping for a month (40 percent), social media (36 percent), caffeine (33 percent) for a year, or even sex for a month (33 percent). But not even with this proverbial deal would you gain a long-term solution. Becoming the ultimate version of yourself starts with putting on your shoes and getting out the door, which coincidentally is the most challenging part of fitness.

3. Proven fact: Fitness increases energy in your everyday life



A University of Georgia study found people who regularly complain of fatigue can increase their energy levels by 20 percent and decrease their fatigue by 65 percent through regular, low-intensity exercise.

“Exercise traditionally has been associated with physical health, but we are quickly learning that exercise has a more holistic effect on the human body and includes effects on psychological health,” said researcher Tim Puetz. “What this means is that in every workout, a single step is not just a step closer to a healthier body, but also to a healthier mind.”

If you’re still hesitant about whether fitness can enhance your life, it’ll behoove you to remember all the marvelous gay things you once thought you could live without. So don’t knock it till you try it, and you might just find yourself with the energy to pick up other hobbies and activities along the way.

4. Planet Fitness is THE place to defeat Low E

OK, so you’re ready to embrace your Big Fitness Energy™, but you don’t know how to begin. The gay agenda always promotes inclusivity, diversity, and all the mental health benefits derived therein, making Planet Fitness a safe haven for shame-free sweating! The fitness road to feeling good takes a detour around intimidation or comparison, so expect The Judgement Free Zone® at Planet Fitness to be a down-to-earth reprieve for every beginner and those returning as regulars.

2023 fitness inspo should be all about making it accessible for all, and you’ll find that with their classic membership at $10 a month. With 2000+ clubs, there’s a stylish Planet Fitness near you. God knows the gays appreciate the proximity of zero feet away (that’s a Grindr joke, sorry!).

So feel free to make the most of the brand-name cardio and strength equipment and locker rooms, complete with designated changing areas and showers. There’s no wrong way to get started except not getting started.

Channel that energy into whatever makes your heart smile.

Just don’t forget to hydrate, honey.