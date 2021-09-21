Here’s the powerful Emmy speech ‘Pose’ creator Steven Canals didn’t get to deliver

“The reason I get to stand up here as an openly queer Afro-Latin person is because of my ancestors.

In 1969 the fight for trans and queer liberation reached a fever pitch, built on the backs of the women, who happened to be trans and lesbian. Who happened to be Black and Latina.

And so I want to honor Marsha P Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Miss Major, and Stormé DeLarverie. And that work continues today with Mj Rodgriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Our Lady J and Janet Mock.

Trans is beautiful. Non-binary is stunning. And to be queer is a gift. We LGBTQ+ people are cultural leaders, we are culture makers, WE ARE UNMATCHED!!

Don’t let anyone tell you anything otherwise.”— Pose creator Steven Canals via Instagram, sharing the speech he would have given if the show had won an award at the 2021 Emmys. While the show’s final season didn’t win any primetime awards, it did pick up three Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyles and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup.