Here’s all of the queer, must-see movies and TV shows headed your way this fall

If the week after Labor Day has you feeling bluesy that summer has come and gone, may we remind you that autumn is easily a top four season?

We here at Queerty are big fans of fall, and it’s easy to see why: There’s so much queer and queer-adjacent entertainment just around the corner. Not only is “Gay Christmas” (a.k.a. Halloween) fast approaching, but we’re in also in the throes of fall film festival season, meaning there are plenty of awards-ready features heading your way soon.

In order to help you keep track of it all, we’ve assembled a guide to the biggest film and television releases of the next few months. These are the must-see titles with notable queer characters and stories both in front of and behind the camera, slated to release in September, October, and November.

So, clear some space on your calendar this fall, because it’s going to be a very gay couple of months!

September

Dolly Parton meets Dynasty in this drama about a family of country music legends. Susan Sarandon and Pushing Daisies’ Anna Friehl star, as does Gossip rocker Beth Ditto as the queer, black sheep daughter. Premieres Sep. 11 on FOX.

Gen Z’s answer to The Real World follows a sextet of beautiful, young creative types and they chase their dreams and try to make it big in Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhood. Premieres Sep. 13 on Freeform.

Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes and Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke play a pair of students out who set out to take down their bullies. Colorful and darkly funny, this teen comedy takes more than a few notes from Heathers. Premieres Sep. 16 on Netflix.

The beloved, Spanish-language comedy returns, reuniting a group of friends who create homemade horror on demand while facing their own demons—sometimes literally. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen star. Premieres Sep. 16 on HBO.

If you haven’t heard, Billy Eichner‘s big, gay rom-com is the first gay rom-com ever released by a major studio, plus it’s got an all queer cast with Harvey Fierstein, Symone, Ts Madison, and more. Premieres in theaters on Sep. 30.

Related: Luke Macfarlane pumps iron as he reveals the one sex act he said “no” to in ‘Bros’

After nearly 30 years, the Sanderson Sisters are back for an all-new adventure. Can the sequel to this “spooky season” staple possibly live up to diehard fans’ expectations? Maybe drag queens will help! Premieres Sep. 30 on Disney+.

October

The ’94 film adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel (with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt), was responsible for many a gay sexual awakening, so it’s only fitting that this new television version leans into the story’s inherent queerness. Premieres Oct. 2 on AMC.

Everyone’s favorite possessed murderous doll—and LGBTQ ally—is back in the second season of Syfy’s take on the campy slasher. And, from the looks of the trailer, queer icons Glen/Glenda are back fro more chaos! Premieres Oct. 5 on Syfy.

Related: ‘Chucky’ series’ same-sex teen kiss is all sorts of adorable

Cate Blanchett plays a world-famous composer whose bad reputation starts to catch up with her in this drama from Todd Field. The star’s jaw-dropping lead performance is already getting Oscar buzz. Premieres in theaters on Oct. 7.

One of the signature scares of gay horror maestro Clive Barker will come screaming back to life in this film remake, which notably features trans actress Jamie Clayton as the demonic and iconic Pinhead. Premieres Oct. 7 on Hulu.

Based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, this sweeping period piece takes us back to 1950s England where two men enter into an affair that puts their lives at risk. Oh, and Harry Styles happens to star. Premieres in theaters on Oct. 21

Related: Everything we know about Harry Styles’ gay romance ‘My Policeman’ (so far!)

Directed by Coraline‘s Henry Selick and co-written by Nope‘s Jordan Peele, this stop-motion-animated adventure has an incredible pedigree. It also marks the film debut for young trans voice actor Sam Zelaya. Premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.

November

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne

Queer model/actor Cara Delevingne is on a mission to answer around biggest questions about sexuality, identity, and beyond, bringing her “uniquely unfiltered and authentic” voice to this exploratory docuseries. Premieres Nov. 18 on Hulu.

Loosely based on filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s own life, The Inspection follows a Black, gay Marine recruit (Jeremy Pope) through basic training, struggling to hide his sexuality in a time before Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. Premieres in theaters on Nov. 18.

Welcome To Chippendales

The latest in a wave of true-crime miniseries, Welcome To Chippendales tells the shocking story behind the erotic, all-male burlesque show. Its starry cast includes Queerty favorites Murray Bartlett and Robin de Jesús. Premieres Nov. 22 on Hulu.

Queer comedian Jaboukie Young White stars as Disney’s first-ever LGBTQ teen character in this original, animated sci-fi adventure, which also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, and Gabrielle Union. Premieres in theaters on Nov. 23.

Related: Inside the inevitability of queer Disney

Director Luca Guadagnino reunites with Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet in this drama about two young cannibals in love. As icky as that sounds, the story is apparently a pretty potent queer allegory! Premieres in theaters on Nov. 23.

To Be Announced

Canada’s Drag Race Vs. The World

2022 kicked off with the cross-franchise drag gauntlet known as RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs. The World, and before the year’s up, the competition comes to Canada with a brand-new crop of international queens. Coming to WOW Presents Plus this fall.

Dragula

Drag Race‘s twisted sister is also expected to return this fall with a bloody-good new spin on the competition, presided over, as ever, by “horror’s new icons,” The Boulet Brothers. Coming to Shudder this fall.

Related: Evah Destruction from ‘Dragula’ dishes on Dallas, eating bugs, and beating that ‘filthy entertainer’

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig’s curiously accented detective returns for an all-new whodunnit in Greece, with an exciting cast that features Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson Jessica Henwick, and nonbinary pop star Janelle Monáe. Slated to hit Netflix in December, but a November theatrical release date is TBA.

Pop star The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson teamed up for “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” which features tons of great queer talent including Troye Sivan, Hair Nef, and Dan Levy. Coming to HBO this fall.

New scream queen Jenna Ortega steps into Christina Ricci’s shoes to play the iconic Wednesday Addams in this take on the all-together “ooky” Addams Family, which counts Tim Burton as one of its key creatives. Coming to Netflix this fall.

Related: Gay Christmas is coming: All the spooky queer entertainment to look forward to this Halloween season

We’re Here

Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela will once again travel across the country to change hearts and minds with glitter, hairspray, and the transformative power of drag in this HBO docuseries. Coming to HBO this fall.

The White Lotus

In its second season, Mike White’s buzzy social satire leaves Hawaii behind for Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge’s unforgettable Tanya McQuoid returns and is joined by new roles from Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and more. Coming to HBO this fall.