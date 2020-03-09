Here’s a radical idea… What if we treated Aaron Schock with kindness?

A few days ago, former Congressman Aarons Schock, wrote a letter to the world “coming out.” Before this day of truth, Schock was known for his opposition to marriage equality. In April 2010, he said “I do not support gay marriage; I believe in the definition of marriage being between one man and one woman.” Schock was praised among his peers as one of the “most conservative” voting records in Congress by the American Family Association.
Then in 2015, Schock came under fire as he was accused of lavish spending. He was ultimately indicted on 24 counts of corruption, wire fraud, and theft of government funds. On March 6, 2019, all of the charges against him were dismissed. A year following his acquittal, he came out.
For the past few days, there has been an incredible amount of hate-filled rhetoric about Schock’s truth laid bare. Comments referenced how he deserves rejection, pain, and heartache, and wishing his forever loneliness. But while Schock’s past will forever be etched in history as a detriment to the LGBTQ community, his future is yet to be written.
What Aaron Schock lost on March 5, 2020, was not so different than what so many in the LGBTQ community experience throughout their lives: familial rejection, negative stereotypical statements, and a damned career. This once Republican Prince had officially fallen. It brought him far away from the party doctrine he once devoutly protected. It was a betrayal of his accolades of conservatism, but it was real.
No Schock did not explicitly say, “I am sorry.” Nor did he communicate the regret of his opposition in a way that the people wanted. He did not relay his sentiments as most would have preferred, but he did one of the hardest things any member of the LGBTQ community has ever done. He came out. He said the words, “I am gay.”
For the first time in his life, Schock has experienced the persecution that he authored all those years ago while he was in Congress. Much of the LGBTQ community has already chosen to make him an outcast. But what if we decided to take a different approach?
What if we decided to love?
I do not propose loving him because he is pretty. I suggest loving him because, in many ways, he is not so different than you and me. Our community has enough hatred.
Yes, Schock chose political success over the LGBTQ community, and it cost him dearly. He must now live with the decisions he made in his previous life and start a new. But, like every LGBTQ member who comes out, he is reborn. He is a new person. He has quit hiding in the shadows and accepted who he is.
Rather than prosecute Schock for past decisions made years ago, let us give him hope for better decisions made in the future. Let us give him a chance to experience acceptance for who he is and not for who he was. Let our community, the community of love, be the open door to a new life.
Michael Aycox is a former United States House of Representatives candidate (MS03), United States Navy Veteran, and advocate for change. He holds an MA in Strategic Communication and Campaign Management. Founder of One Mississippi, an organization whose purpose is to break down divisiveness and advocate for those whose voices have been silenced.
17 Comments
Ryan99
I suggest we forget him.
Let it go. His 15 minutes are way over.
Chrisk
Agreed. We’ve got bigger fish to fry then this douche.
Countervail
Here’s a radical idea. Since the gay community didn’t force Aaron Schock to be anti-gay in the first place, maybe we shouldn’t tell the gay community to forgive and forget the harm he caused as an elected leader on institutional issues important to gay people.
And then, maybe when he’s actually shown some enlightenment on these institutional issues important to gay people, maybe we can forgive and forget as a community.
Do as you will as individuals. Obviously there are a lot of horny gays happy to work the D of a sell-out because he goes to the gym on a regular basis. But acknowledging being part of the tribe while still fundamentally supporting institutional things that hurt the tribe is no basis for forgiveness.
nobass
Let’s leave him be. There are traitor gays who are still in politics (Peter Thiel, Dave Rubins) who are still active threats. Why are we wasting our time persecuting someone who is now a nobody?
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
FCUK HIM.
He betrayed who he knew who he was. there are plenty of other closeted politicians who managed to be absent for votes, he openly and outwardly supported anti-Gay measures screw him he’s an arrogant pernicious puddle of puke
jimmypalmieri
Don’t DARE compare him to all of us. At least not me. I was NEVER in a position of power to harm LGBT folks as he was. He made his bed….let him lay in it. He is a leper. He needs to apologize PROFUSELY, AND DEDICATE THE NEXT 10 YEARS OF HIS LIFE VOLUNTEERING for LGBT causes. He is a real life bogey man for those of us on the front-lines all of our lives.
david_warner
No, thanks!!
Jim
Yep, you should forgive and forget but Schock did waaay too many anti-gay actions and protestations. You can’t walk that far back. Best punishment for his evil actions is to totally forget him.
Jon in Canada
Here’s a radical idea, how about you stop pretending he is in anyway redeemable given he has yet to offer up even a sliver of an apology for what he did. He can die for all I care, such is the waste of flesh named Aaron Schock.
WSnyder
What Aaron Schock did to the LGBTQ+ community was self-centered and hurtful. But not surprising since he’s ambitious and narcissistic. Me personally, I’m like now that he’s come out, Move On. He’s a footnote in our history, nothing more. What happens to him now is between him, his family and friends. What I would point out is that his motives are not all to different than many of us. Too many of us do hurtful and self-centered things to the community as a whole, so focusing on this guy is aiming in the wrong direction. Having been subject to hurt, humiliation, scorn, rejection from people IN the LGBTQ+ community and MORE so than people outside of it, I’ll stand on the soap box to preach about the sins many of us perpetuate on ourselves. Discrimination in the community for race, age, disability, identity, and the labels we what to use [Bi, Trans, Asexual, Poly, Pan, etc]. Now that he’s come out, we’ve vented, it’s time to focus on one of the BIGGER issues in the Community. How we’re treating others in the Community. And in my experience, I’ve been hurt more by people inside than outside and it’s just damn wrong.
Michael
I quite agree with what you’ve written, the LGBTQ+ community can be more hostile to our own that don’t fit in with the requisite look. How many have written on profiles no fats, fems, T.V’s masc only… etc. We all have something to contribute, to show that this life we live is as normal as anyone else’s. If we discriminate him because of ‘past beliefs’ are we any better? What this man did was so harmful to us as a community all of us – gay, bi, trans, t.v’s, suffered for his career. Yet he has now officially lost everything, family, friends, potential jobs – he’ll face ridicule, homophobia, bigotry… Do I feel pity or kindness towards him? No, not really well not yet, he’ll have to start his whole life again knowing that he helped set back the cause of equality – ultimately his own equality. No one should be punished continually for their ‘crimes’ let him serve his time in his own purgatory THEN all of us should move on. We don’t have to forget, but I hope no one is irredeemable, time will tell and ultimately he’ll show his true colours…
markie
Thank you, Michael. I’m totally with you. To quote a late, great gay man, W.H.Auden, “We must love one another or die.” Love is all there is. Thank you.
phoenix.postqueer
How about no.
JerrySloan
On March 5, 2020, former U. S. Representative Aaron Schock finally announced that he is gay. Schock represented the 18th congressional district of Illinois which included the city of Peoria for six years.
For the last year and a half Schock has been seen at various gay venues but still classified himself as straight
As a Republican Rep. Schock was at odds with three fourth of the LGBT+ community politically. He was elected to Congress at the age of 27. He is now 38 years old.
While in Congress he voted against several pieces of LGBT+ legislation including ending “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” for the military and Same Sex Marriage.
But the real question is how did this gay man become so conservative and so infused with internal homophobia?
Let’s start with his family church, The Apostolic Christian Church. Sounds harmless enough until one understands most Apostolic churches are “Oneness” in their theology.
What is “Oneness?” This means they do not believe in the “Trinity,” Father, Son and Holy Spirit (Ghost). They are so conservative they forbid their parishioners watching TV. They just come short of snake handling.
As we used to say in my Fundamentalist Baptist youth, “We don’t dance, we don’t chew and we don’t go with girls that do!”
On a personal level I can sympathize with Aaron. I grew up in a Fundamentalist Baptist church. The late and unlamented Reverend Jerry Falwell, founder of the Moral Majority, was my school mate at the Baptist Bible College located in Springfield, MO., where I studied for the ministry. My denomination was to the right of the Southern Baptist Convention whom we considered liberal and modernists.
I am now an 82 year old out and proud gay man. I came out in 1960 when we had no place to learn about being gay but in the bars. Anything we found at the library in book after book reiterated what perverted and mentally damaged people we were.
From the age of 12, I had crushes on other boys, but until I came out at age 23 I didn’t know why.
Even after coming out, I still had many fundamentalist beliefs. I struggled with these beliefs for many years. Although as a Baptist I took comfort in their belief of “once saved, always saved.” Aaron’s theology would send him to hell for watching TV. His belief system had so many ways for him to backslide into hell and being gay was certainly one of them.
So while we may criticize Aaron politically for votes in Congress we should sympathize with him for the religious struggle he has endured for many years.
If we are comparing damages he certainly has not damaged us as those who led the Exodus Movement which caused turmoil in many LGBT+ lives and led some to suicide.
Aaron has now come out and we should welcome him as a gay brother and encourage him to speak out for LGBT+ rights that are under attack by the Trump administration.
JoeMannyB
To say “all charges were dismissed” is disingenuous. Charges were dropped by prosecutors because Aaron Schock agreed to pay back the funds his misappropriated/stole and he had to complete a deferred prosecution. He resigned in disgrace from his office. I frankly don’t care about his anti-gay rhetoric and voting record while in office. What I do care about is that he lied and failed the good people of Peoria who voted him into office. Whatsmore during his trial, he and his attorneys accused the prosecutors of “making up” rumors about his sexual orientation to discredit their case. Holding elected office comes with a huge responsibility, he failed his district. The LGBT community doesn’t need Aaron Schock to be an advocate or representative and we’ll get over this, his constituents, on the other hand, deserved much better.
carlton
I am an out and happy gay priest of the Episcopal Church and have been a staunch supporter of my queer brothers and sisters even when it wasn’t popular. I know that people can change in many wonderful ways because I did. At one point in my life I was as crippled with self hate as I suspect Aaron Schock was/is. Give him a chance to grow into the love he had hopefully found for himself so he will be able to give it to others. He is loved by God- even though he may not be welcome in many ersatz faith communities.