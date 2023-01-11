Here’s the real reason gays are obsessed with ‘M3GAN’—and it has nothing to do with “found family”

M3GAN’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment—now come on now!

Yes, the homicidal AI doll has taken the world by storm. Already a meme queen, M3GAN also became a bona fide blockbuster after just one week in theaters, tallying up a $48 million worldwide gross.

Those impressive numbers were no doubt boosted by gay audiences who turned out in droves to yell “SLAY!” and “YES QUEEN!” at the screen while their new favorite horror doll (sorry, Annabelle!) slashed her way to icon status.

But we can’t give all the credit to M3GAN and her impeccable style alone. No, much of the movie’s success should be attributed to its brilliant screenwriter, Akela Cooper, who also wrote the equally bonkers Malignant, and has become one of the hottest names in horror.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine (as reported by CBR), Cooper opened up about bringing the movie to life, and was asked a question that, in all fairness, would’ve been impossible to answer correctly: Why did M3GAN become such an immediate queer icon?

“I actually asked one of my friends who is a gay man about that,” shared Cooper, “and he was saying this set-up is actually found family, where this little girl has lost her family, and she has to go live with her aunt. Then this doll is also brought into the situation. That resonates for a lot of people in the gay community, the idea of found family.”

Related: No hack jobs: 10 queer slasher movies that are good for a scare—or a laugh

And you know what? Yes, that’s true; we do love a good found family narrative! But, if we’re being honest, the real reason we were so immediately obsessed with M3GAN is a little simpler—and a whole lot stupider—than that. It’s because she’s serving, your honor.

While Cooper then adds that M3GAN’s dance moves are a big part of why we love her, it’s the first part of the screenwriter’s answer that’s been going around the internet and causing a commotion. Gay Twitter™ seems to think that read of the film is “doing too much.” Instead, M3GAN appeals to the smoothest of brains:

It’s just that simple!

But before we move on, let’s just add: AKELA COOPER INNOCENT. Please, leave this woman alone. Just because you don’t agree with her earnest, thoughtful, and, sure, far too serious take on why M3GAN resonates, that does not mean you need to drag her. (Honestly, she might even be trolling us with that answer.) Cooper birthed M3GAN—she’s literally mother. Put some respect on her name!

Still, we’re having a blast reading through the reactions from Gay Twitter™, and thusly couldn’t resist sharing a few of our favorites below.

Presenting: The real reasons why M3GAN is an LGBTQ+ icon:

LOL it’s not that deep she’s just a huge bitch https://t.co/OV16hZoEjO — Nori Reed (@realnorireed) January 11, 2023

Gays: *stan an evil doll doing a c*nty dance* Akela Cooper: pic.twitter.com/FCszvDj3GE — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) January 10, 2023

Obsessed with LGBTs universally replying to this statement with: “oh no no, it’s just because she does a little dance and slays.” https://t.co/DpqVM23OmJ — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) January 10, 2023

It's literally the dance she does. It's not that serious. https://t.co/ozpJjetrVr — b (@the_petshopboy) January 10, 2023

Akela Cooper talking about #M3GAN vs the actual ghëy community: pic.twitter.com/g4rnMQIslA — DE’RON 🌱 (@deronworldtv) January 11, 2023

Tbh I think Akela is trolling here lmao https://t.co/dbqQckWZgt — toad from super mario teas (@itgetsbedder) January 10, 2023

See, even Lynda Carter knows M3GAN is iconic:

When I see you all dressed as M3gan at Pride this summer… pic.twitter.com/lk7Ow8NO0F — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 9, 2023

M3GAN is playing in theaters now, so get out there and see it with a bunch of gays, as mother intended.

Related: The 16 LGBTQ+ movies we’re most looking forward to in 2023