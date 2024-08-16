Here’s the tea on the fierce international queens competing on ‘Drag Race Global All-Stars’

This summer, fierce challengers face off in the ultimate test of talent and skill….

We’re talking, of course, about RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars—the highly anticipated drag games of olympic proportions!

On August 16, the biggest drag competition in the world comes exclusively to Paramount+: Twelve fan favorite queens from twelve different countries vie for a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall Of Fame, a grand prize of $200,000, and the title of “Queen Of The Mothertucking World.”

Every performance is a moment to shine on this international stage, and Global All Stars presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to rally behind their home-country heroes—and fall in love with queens that might not already know from abroad.

With that in mind, in anticipation of this worldwide drag extravaganza, Queerty’s got your primer on each of the queens vying for the crown.

Follow which queens are representing which countries, learn about the challenges they’ve crushed in their previous seasons, and find out some fun facts about each.

And don’t miss the two-episode premiere of the all-new RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ August 16.