Here’s why viewers are calling Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer series exploitative and traumatizing

Last week marked the debut of DAHMER- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, a confoundingly multi-titled miniseries from prolific producer Ryan Murphy about the notorious gay serial killer.
While the series’ announcement was met with cries of “Why?” and “Again?,” DAHMER sold itself on doing something different. Rather than trying to find some empathy for the man—which other projects have done before—or, worse, glorify his crimes, the series purported to center on his “underserved victims and their communities,” calling into question the systems that “allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”
But, by most accounts, DAHMER has failed to make a case for its own existence. Now that audiences have had a chance to check it out, many are calling the series’ dramatizations of Dahmer’s unconscionable crimes needlessly exploitative:
How many more times do we need to talk about Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy?
They really aren't as special as we've made them out to be over all these decades. There's nothing more to say about them
— Reign ???? (@ReignBotYT) September 26, 2022
dahmer is a horrible fucking show and shouldn’t have been made. it’s peoples deaths being made as a spectacle in such gruesome detail, the parts documenting dahmers childhood are infuriating and humanizing for him. when will we stop letting companies exploit murder victims?
— poker? (@p0k33rfac33) September 25, 2022
The fact of the matter is that these were real people, many of whom have friends and family still living with this trauma today. In a piece for Insider, Rita Isbell—the sister of victim Errol Lindsey—shared that she was not contacted by the show despite her name and likeness appearing on screen.
“When I saw some of the show, it bothered me,” Isbell said, “especially when I saw myself—when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said. If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.”
Her cousin also chimed in, taking to Twitter to underline the traumatic impact a true-crime series like DAHMER has on the victim’s family:
I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx
— eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022
There’s also been a conversation around the casting of Evan Peters as Dahmer. A regular in Murphy’s stable of television productions, Peters is no doubt a capable actor. But he’s just the latest in a long line of attractive stars who have been tapped to play a serial killer, adding fuel to the assertion that these true crime series are guilty of glamorizing murder, among other things.
As DAHMER memes and thirsty tweets about Peters-as-Dahmer begin to proliferate, many have expressed their discomfort for the way the series is being talked about online:
if you’re thirsting over jeffery dahmer please block me that’s weird as hell there is nothing hot about that man.
— ? (@deltautism) September 25, 2022
hey girlies let’s take a second to remember that jeffery dahmer was a murderer AND a cannibal ! you look extremely odd saying he’s attractive ?
— laur ? (@y2skinny) September 25, 2022
And, among the flood of tweets about the series, a handful have pointed out that Peters’ Dahmer looks and sounds an awful lot like New York-based comedian and writer Joe Pera, whose critically adored Joe Pera Talks With You ran for three seasons on Adult Swim.
Gawker spoke with Pera about the unsavory comparisons, and the comic offered up a pretty succinct takedown of DAHMER and other true-crime series like it:
“I don’t know what’s to be learned from Jeffrey Dahmer in 2022. I think the money should be given to people who want to build the world with a little imagination, and not just make the same Jeffrey Dahmer story over and over again.”
Amen. So maybe we put this serial killer stories to rest for a little while, okay?
inbama
I like horror if there’s mystery, terrific characters or surprise. Murphy’s brand is sadism. It’s not fun watching people being tortured, degraded or put to death piece by piece – all of which describes his current crop of “American Horror stories” on Hulu.
He has the ability to get great performances out of good actors in a worthwhile story. Most everyone in his O.J. series and Ewan McGregor’s terrific turn as Halston come immediately to mind.
i wonder why he thought Dahmer would be a good idea.
humble charlie
dahmer is a revolting krispy kreme.
bachy
When I consider all the political blowback to which the gay community is currently subject, what exactly is the point, now, of releasing a grisly gay serial killer series on Netflix? I mean, is Tucker Carlson one of the investors?
OK. Fine. It’s not like all gay stories need to be butterflies n’ gumdrops, but can we at least present our gay characters as… human?
Dahmer– Monster is a gay horror story far more repulsive than anything Marjorie Taylor Green could concoct, and digging up these kinds of horrendous crimes only support the GOP’s mission to eradicate gay representation in contemporary culture.
But at least Murphy and his backers are getting richer.
Neoprene
Freedom of speech. That’s the point. Hope that helps, sweetie.
Den
@Neoprene
Like so many stupid regressives, you have no idea at all about the firat amendment “sweetie”. It assures that one cannot be prosecuted for speech that is not liked BY THE GOVERNMENT. It has nothing at all to do with any right to produce torture porn, or the right of homophobic idiots to get hard over it (and I am talking specifically about you “sweetie”).
Freedom of speech as assured by the constitution does not protect anyone from public excoriation. So you have the right certainly to get boned over crap like this, but we (those with brains, taste and ethics) have an equal right to read you foe what you are: stupid right wing homophobic trash.
Clear enough for the intellectually challenged “sweetie”?
humble charlie
there’s enough real horror involved in the way our corporate aristocracy treats the ordinary person. why get involved in searching through a murderer’s shht?
Neoprene
Excellent series. I devoured every episode. It’s great to live in a country where artists can produce the kind of content they choose to without censorship. And keep whining about it, kiddies. That’s your right, too, Bon appetit, everyone!
Ellipse Kirk
Internally, Jeffery Dahmer was clearly a monster, but compared to John Wayne Gacy he was much easier on the eye. That being said, with today’s TV offerings, I can skip any and all movies about real life mass murderers. Game of Thrones, well, that’s so OTT I could watch, even when I was wincing.