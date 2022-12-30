Here’s why we want to stay in Adam Rippon’s guest bedroom

Is Adam Rippon trying to get himself a show on HGTV? Or he is just extremely proud of keeping a super clean and well-ordered home?

A couple of weeks ago, the former Olympic skater showed off his incredibly organized and decluttered kitchen. Followers marveled at his homekeeping skills.

Related: Adam Rippon shows off his ultra-organized kitchen… and his mom’s reaction is adorable

Yesterday, Rippon treated Instagram followers to another room in his home. He walked through the steps of making up a bed in the guest bedroom.

Has Rippon ever worked as a housekeeper in a hotel, because his bedmaking skills are … wow.

Watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp)

In the video, Rippon shares that he always buys a comforter a size up from the bed size. He also irons the sheets and pillowcases when they’ve been put on the bed.

“I’m gonna iron this because I’m not well” he jokes, aware of his own perfectionism.

Viewers were impressed.

“Omg. You get a comforter that is a size up from the bed. Omg. Adam Rippon. Mind blown,” said one.

“Coming over asap,” joked Jenna Johnson, Rippon’s professional dance partner on Dancing With The Stars.

Anyway, on a side note, here’s wishing Rippon and his husband Jussi-Pekka Kajaala a happy wedding anniversary. The two men married in a small ceremony last New Year’s Eve, after meeting via a dating app in 2017.