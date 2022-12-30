Here’s why we want to stay in Adam Rippon’s guest bedroom

Is Adam Rippon trying to get himself a show on HGTV? Or he is just extremely proud of keeping a super clean and well-ordered home?
A couple of weeks ago, the former Olympic skater showed off his incredibly organized and decluttered kitchen. Followers marveled at his homekeeping skills.
Yesterday, Rippon treated Instagram followers to another room in his home. He walked through the steps of making up a bed in the guest bedroom.
Has Rippon ever worked as a housekeeper in a hotel, because his bedmaking skills are … wow.
In the video, Rippon shares that he always buys a comforter a size up from the bed size. He also irons the sheets and pillowcases when they’ve been put on the bed.
“I’m gonna iron this because I’m not well” he jokes, aware of his own perfectionism.
Viewers were impressed.
“Omg. You get a comforter that is a size up from the bed. Omg. Adam Rippon. Mind blown,” said one.
“Coming over asap,” joked Jenna Johnson, Rippon’s professional dance partner on Dancing With The Stars.
Anyway, on a side note, here’s wishing Rippon and his husband Jussi-Pekka Kajaala a happy wedding anniversary. The two men married in a small ceremony last New Year’s Eve, after meeting via a dating app in 2017.
Diplomat
Damn he is so watchable. Hilarious. A true eye magnet. Yes to a show of his own. Something like Ask Adam might work.
LumpyPillows
I am not that kind of queen, but I would sleep in that bed.
Doug
Damn. I like Adam Rippon a lot, but this definitely gives me a glimpse into how obsessive and anal retentive he must be.
bachy
As I have discovered, the problem with all those bed pillows is that unless you have some dedicated shelving to put them when you dismantle the extravagant display and actually use the bed – is that they end up on the floor. This is especially not good for anything white.
Secondly, if you like that crisp, everything-ironed look, you really do need a live-in housekeeper, unless you want to be digging out your iron yourself every time you make your beds. What professional person has that kind of time? Best to develop a looser, more relaxed aesthetic.
thisisnotreal
i cannot put into words how much adam irritates me, nor can i even explain why, he just does.