You’re walking down the street, and you see a fella coming your way. Where do your eyes go first? And what do you listen for when you hear him talk?

Gays are talking about their first impression metrics on Reddit after one r/askgaybros user asked commenters to name the traits they notice in guys the quickest.

And those impressions can form in a split-second. In research published in Psychological Science in July 2006, Princeton psychologists Janine Willis and Alexander Todorov reported that it takes a tenth of a second to form an impression of a stranger from their face. In fact, attractiveness and trustworthiness were the traits that Willis and Todorov’s study participants assessed the fastest.

Here’s what Reddit users said draw their attention first and foremost. (Responses have been edited for brevity and readability.)

“I’m shallow as f*ck, so physically, his face. I love the rugged masculine types or the hot but cute at the same time. Emotionally, his values. I don’t care if a man is funny, smart, and charming; If he isn’t a good person, then he’s not for me.”

“Looks and behavior. The person can be hotter than the sun itself, but if they behave spoiled or like a dick, they are a zero.” (Another commenter replied: “I wish I could tell 18-year-old me this. But I know he wouldn’t listen, lol.”)

“His bulge.”

“Butt.”

“The way they walk, for whatever reason. I unconsciously really take note of how people walk, and even from a distance, I can tell who it is by looking at the way they walk.”

“Lips, as I love kissing above all else.”

“Thighs. Then scanning for tattoos, glasses, facial hair, general signs of nerdiness, piercings.”

“Their face. Smiley and approachable? Resting bitch face? Sets the tone.”

“Arms. Whether you look like Chris Evans or as mid as Jeremy Allen White, if you ain’t got no big arms, you will not be on my wishful hookup list. Big arms literally means just big. I don’t care if it’s toned or flabby, I just want them big. Huh, now that I think of it, I am really not into slim men.”

“Legs.”

“His eyes and whether he looks like a threat.”

“A sense of humor. If they don’t have that, then adios.”

“Eyes and ears.”

“Beard.”

“100% clothes and shoes. I’m not looking for designer, but putting together a nice, clean outfit every day says a lot about someone.”

“Thiccness and beard. I’ll spot a handsome bear from half a mile away.”

“Ass if I’m behind them. I can’t help it. My eyes just go right there.”

“Facial features. Especially if a young guy has a kind of natural, boyish, handsome face. Not necessarily androgynous per se, although it could be that, too. Sometimes it’s hard to look away, actually. … You have no other choice upon first visual impression. You either don’t judge or you judge based on looks since that’s all you have. The important thing is not to judge too deep. So much you can’t tell about someone by looking. In fact, it’s one of the shortcomings of our species that we get carried away with superficial judgments. As far as bulges, that’s really quite hard to tell even when a guy is wearing a swimsuit.”

“I’m into older guys, so I look if they have a ring on their left hand, lol.”

