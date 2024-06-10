A new study quantifies the term “toxic masculinity” like never before. Researchers found that men who strictly follow traditional gender norms often experience higher levels of stress and are less likely to seek help for mental health issues.

Sounds healthy!

To explore the connection between adherence to traditional masculine traits and mental health, researchers recruited 326 male subjects through an online platform. The participants ranged in age from 18 to 75 years old, with an average age of 33. They were mostly white (66.3%), straight (85%) and college-educated (41%). Nearly half of the participants identify as Democrats.

Using a questionnaire, researchers measured the participants’ conformity to masculine norms, such as emotional control, winning, power over women and self-reliance. Their beliefs about the stigma associated with seeking mental health care were also evaluated.

The findings suggest that men who stick to traditionally masculine characteristics believe there’s a negative perception attached to undergoing mental health treatment.

“Because the warning signs of depression present differently among men, it becomes important to understand how unique attributes associated with gender may act as barriers to disclosure and how to enable men to have clearer communication with their providers and seek support without feeling ashamed or emasculated,” the researchers wrote.

They continued, “In addition, traits such as ambitious, self-reliant, assertive, and competitive are traditional masculine traits, that have the potential for creating positive change and progress in society.”

As the scientists note, traditionally masculine traits aren’t inherently bad. But the way in which they’re acted upon can lead to negative results.

It’s apropos for a study linking masculine roles with mental health to be released today, given the conversation around men and boys in the U.S. Data from Pew Research shows that fewer young men are meeting achievement milestones than 40 years ago.

Back in 1964, 97% of men of prime-working age, 25 to 54, were working or looking for work. Now, that number is close to 88%.

Since the 1970s, men have seen their wages stagnate, and are far less likely than woman to attend or graduate college. They’re also much more likely to suffer from “deaths of despair,” such as suicide, alcohol or drug abuse.

In short, men are in trouble. In an evolving world, it’s apparent that traditional markers of manhood–being the “breadwinner,” starting a family, owning a home–are less attainable.

With society changing, the mindset about masculinity should change, too. But that’s not the advice some are offering. Last year, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley published his manifesto on masculinity, in which he argues that men need to rededicate themselves to the Bible and double down on attributes such as courage and strength.

Without evidence, Hawley affirms “the left” is trying to destroy American masculinity.

For his part, the quick-footed senator is doing all he can to embody rugged manliness… such as running from an insurrection that he helped incite.

In honor of Josh Hawley (R – Virginia) dropping his manly book of mantastic manhood for men, aimed at insecure boys, we should have a thread highlighting his manliness. I'll start. Here's ubermensch Josh manily shopping for manly wine in the middle of a workday. Like a man. pic.twitter.com/8VmvkSMYlZ — Kyle Garner (@KyleGarnerMO) May 1, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker recently reiterated many of Hawley’s toxic claims during a deeply homophobic and misogynistic commencement speech. In it, he implored men to be dominant.

“Be unapologetic in your masculinity. Fight against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things,” he told the students.

Butker saved his most chilling words for the graduating women. “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.

When Butker and Hawley get together, you can just feel the masculinity radiating from their very manly bones…

Never more proud to call Harrison Butker my friend pic.twitter.com/JVT8oXhl34 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 16, 2024

It’s interesting that retrograde men like Hawley and Butker talk about courage and strength, because they’re presenting false definitions of the word. In truth, it takes a lot of courage to seek medical help, whether for physical or mental reasons.

Today, gay men are far more likely to see medical providers than straight men, which is probably a result of highly medicalized networks due to the HIV/AIDS crisis. But stigma likely plays a role, too. It’s not shameful to pursue health.

Most importantly, it’s just a better, and healthier, way to live. And women notice. Another recent study found women are more attracted to “slightly feminine men” as long-term partners than men who exhibit more traditionally masculine traits.

To produce their findings, researchers selected 152 women and had them rate dating profiles, with each of them portraying a man with either masc traits, fem traits or a combination of both. “Masc traits” were listed as adventures and competitive, to go along with “masc hobbies” such as golfing and camping (it’s giving country club and rugged).

Conversely, more fem profiles might say the men were more nurturing and sociable, with interests in poetry and baking.

In the end, the fem profiles won out. Women found the “fem men” more attractive and more paternal.

Women rated profiles of men with feminine traits like warmth and nurturance as more appealing for long-term relationships and equally attractive for short-term relationships compared to profiles of men with masculine traits,” said a researcher. “This indicates that slightly feminine men have better long-term partner prospects without losing short-term desirability.”

To fix the crisis among men, doubling down on atavistic masculine traits doesn’t work. In fact, research indicates the opposite approach is the way to go.

